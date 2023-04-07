Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington Swears Your Lashes Will ‘Definitely Look Longer’ With This $12 Mascara
On the set of Grey’s Anatomy, actress Camilla Luddington’s makeup routine is pretty low-key (after all, she plays a busy OBGYN doctor on the long-running series, so there’s no need for full glam). Instead, Luddington prefers to play around with makeup in her real life — and the British actress has been vocal about her go-to makeup products over the years.
On Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s medical drama that follows the professional and personal lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial, Luddington plays Dr. Jo Wilson, an obstetrics and gynecology resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. She joined the show in the ninth season, was upgraded to a season regular in Season 10 and has a remained core cast member ever since. Grey’s Anatomy was recently renewed for a 20th season by ABC — and according to Luddington — she has no plans to leave the medical drama on her own accord. “I am loving this Season [19] so much that I’m in it. Quite simply, I’m in it,” she said. “I also feel like Jo’s story has not been completely told yet. It would feel strange to me to walk away at this point. I’m committed,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.
The English-born actress moved to Austin, Texas, when she was 14 years old. She attended the New York Film Academy and eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Luddington has held lead roles in films like William & Kate: The Movie and The Healer and TV shows like Californication and True Blood, in addition to her 10 seasons at Grey’s. In her personal life, Luddington is married to fellow actor Matthew Alen, who she first met when the two “waited tables together when we first got to Los Angeles,” she said in an interview with Today in April 2018. The couple announced in October 2016 that they were expecting a baby, and their daughter, Hayden Alen, was born in March 2017. The pair got engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot one year later in August 2019. They welcomed their son, Lucas Alen, in August 2020.
In an interview with New Beauty in 2016, Ludington explained how her beauty routine is different than her regime on Grey’s. “In real life, I absolutely wear less skin makeup, but more eye makeup. This season [12] there has been a concerted effort to make sure we look even more natural on camera. If you look back to previous seasons, you can see I’m wearing more lashes and eyeliner. Now, I barely wear any eye makeup on set.” She continued: “In my day-to-day life though, I’m a sucker for bronzed eye shadow and a chocolate brown liner. What I have taken from Grey’s though? I did buy the exact same lipsticks (I mix two) to wear in my real life.”
Camilla Luddington’s Favorite Makeup Products
We’re sharing Luddington’s go-to makeup staples over the years, from her favorite blending bronzer to the makeup wipes she stores in her car. Best of all, all of the products below are available to buy on Target for under $32. Let’s get shopping!
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
For mascara, Luddington swears by L’Oréal’s Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. “What I love about this mascara is that it actually comes with a primer. So, you put the primer on first, which I had never experienced with mascara before and it adds more volume and apparently more length, which I believe is true because my lashes definitely look longer after. I just love the shape on the inside,” she said in a YouTube video with Byrdie.
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer
You’ve definitely heard about this fan-favorite bronzer (and it’s one of Luddington’s top picks). The silky soft bronzer has an effortless matte finish and is easily bendable, and Luddington uses it to achieve a soft contour look. “I take Benefit’s Hoola Matte Bronzer and I use it for a subtle contour,” she told E! News in September 2016. “I sweep it down my temples, under my cheekbones and then under my jaw to make a 3-shape on my face.”
Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush
The actress uses another Benefits Cosmetics product, the WANDERful World Silky-Soft Power Blush, to bring vibrance to her cheeks. The blush comes in warm and pink shades, including Sunny Warm Coral and Crystah Strawberry Pink, to complement a variety of skin tones. “Then, I take my Benefit Coralista Blush and I add it for a pop of color just on my cheeks,” she also told E! News.
Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes
After a long shoot day at Grey’s, there’s one cleansing makeup product that Luddington can’t live without: Neutrogena’s Cleansing Wipes. “At the end of the workday on Grey’s, obviously we have been caked in makeup all day and had hours upon hours of powder added to us. So, I actually keep Neutrogena deep clean oil-free makeup remover cleaning wipes in my car,” she told Byrdie. When the actress is stuck in L.A. traffic, she uses the cleansing wipes to take off her makeup to save time. “I’m someone that has really sensitive skin and sometimes I can break out in hives even if I use certain things. So, this has always been my go-to because I do feel like it’s definitely great if you have sensitive skin like me. This is something that never breaks me out, I literally keep it in my car every day.”
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.
