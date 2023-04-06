Is Michael Strahan Leaving GMA? Read His Mysterious Post Amid His Absence From Good Morning America
Where is Michael Strahan? Good Morning America viewers are seriously concerned about the co-host’s whereabouts. After more than a week of not seeing Strahan on the popular morning show, we’re left to wonder: Is Michael Strahan leaving GMA and why is he not on Good Morning America
Good Morning America is a morning television show on ABC. The show covers the most important issues of the day hosted by key figures around the world. Strahan, a former NFL champion who played in the league for 15 years, joined GMA on a regular basis in 2016. Strahan had been doing guest spots on GMA for a few years prior to his big hosting gig. “Over the past two years on GMA, Michael’s proven to be a tireless and versatile broadcaster with an incredible ability to connect with people, from veterans and all kinds of newsmakers to a host of modern American cultural icons,” said James Goldston, the (now former) president of ABC News, when Strahan was brought onto GMA full time. “He will help us drive forward into a very exciting future.”
Prior to GMA, he co-hosted Live! With Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016. In an interview with New York Times in January 2020, Strahan opened up about his controversial departure from Live! With Kelly and Michael. “I don’t want to be on the show and feel like everyone else is carrying me. I want us all to be successful. I’ve done things where I went in with team concepts, and I got there and realized it’s not about the team. It’s selfish, and I don’t operate well under that,” he told the publication. Meanwhile, Ripa has publicly expressed how blindsided she was when ABC allegedly failed to tell her that Strahan was leaving. “I didn’t kick up a fuss; it wasn’t a big thing; I was just like, I’m not doing this. If I’m not worthy of a discussion, if I’m not worthy of you running this conversation by me — it was outrageous,” she told Variety in October 2020.
Strahan, a GMA staple, usually sits on the panel of the daily chat show with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Zee. So, what is the reasoning behind Michael Strahan’s absence from the show and could he be leaving GMA for good? Keep reading to learn everything that we know.
Is Michael Strahan leaving GMA?
Is Michael Strahan leaving GMA and why is he not on Good Morning America? We’re not exactly sure, but Strahan hasn’t been seen on the morning show since March 27, 2023. Strahan, however, has remained active on Instagram, where he’s highlighted other projects that he’s involved with. One of the ventures is his new skincare collaboration with Target and his football-centered podcast, American Football, which he promoted by hosting an American Football trivia game.
In his most recent post on April 5, 2023, Strahan shared a rather cryptic Instagram photo of the sky with the caption: “Full moon tonight! So bright it looks like the sun.” Fans flooded the comment section inquiring about Strahan’s status on GMA. “Where have you been? Missing you in the morning on GMA,” one person replied. “Hoping whatever you’re doing is soothing and reinvigorating you, take care. Hope to see or hear from you soon,” another user added.
Multiple TV personalities have filled in for Strahan on GMA, including ABC News Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis and longtime GMA anchor Lara Spencer. Additionally, Deborah Roberts (wife of Today Show’s Al Roker) also stepped in to take over Strahan’s duties.
Earlier in 2023, Strahan took another lengthy absence from GMA. When Roberts and Stephanopoulos returned to the show in January 2023 after the holidays, Strahan was noticeably not there. When he finally returned, it was revealed that Strahan had been away on assignment interviewing Prince Harry. Strahan’s also the host of ABC’s game show $1000 Pyramid and has appeared more frequently on FOX NFL Sunday, an NFL pre-game show.
In January 2023, the Hollywood Walk of Fame awarded Strahan with the first Sports Entertainment star. He was also celebrated by the New York State Broadcasters Association as its Broadcaster of the Year in 2022.
