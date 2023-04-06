Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: Everything We Know — and You *Need* to Know
There was more than one big announcement made today.
Each year, soap opera fans look forward to the Daytime Emmy Awards and this year’s 2023 50th ceremony is going to once again be broadcast live on CBS, as well as on demand on Paramount Plus, from the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, California. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and CBS announced that the ceremony will take place on Friday, June 16, from 9 pm to 11 pm, which marks the 17th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards — more than any other network.
But that’s not all… We won’t have to wait another year to find out if the show will take place in 2024 because NATAS and the network also announced a two-year deal to broadcast the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS next year.
“We are thrilled to be back with our incredible broadcast partner CBS for two years,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, adding, “In commemorating the show’s golden anniversary this year, we look forward to honoring and celebrating the beloved world of daytime television.”
“CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the Network for the next two years,” said Mackenzie Mitchell, vice president of specials, music and live events at CBS. “We look forward to celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer.”
Nominations and additional information, which may include the stars who will be presenting awards, will be announced in the coming weeks and we’ll be sure to bring our readers all of the details when they are released. Please keep in mind that nominees will be judged for their 2022 work in daytime television and all awards are judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.
