The actress’ latest premiere will take viewers on a romantic adventure.

Those who watch Hallmark movies always have their favorite leads and one of the network’s much-loved actresses is Cindy Busby. Not only has she been in numerous features over the years, she has a huge following due to her role playing Ashley Stanton on the Canadian family drama Heartland.

We are very excited to pass along news that Busby will be taking the lead once again as Lauren, opposite David Gridley as Adam, in an all-new Hallmark Channel premiere, set to air on Saturday, May 21, at 8 pm, titled “Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance.

Back in March, the actress shared a photo from behind the scenes and stated, “Don’t be fooled by the sun, it’s cold while playing make believe!” and also expressed, “Can’t wait for you all to see this one.”

So, what adventure will her latest character be setting out on? Well, Lauren, who is an assistant curator, wants nothing more than to prove a set of ancient vases belongs with the Pueblo Nation. Her mission takes her to Zion, where she intends to find out what she needs in order to make her case. However, along the way, when she meets Adam, a native Puebloan park ranger, he not only helps her with the task but he just might hold the key to her heart.

If you recall, back in January, the network premiered Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, starring Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar, which was a hit, so we can’t wait to see Busby in the next installment!

