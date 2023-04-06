Credit: Getty Images

As one of the One Chicago franchise’s hottest heartthrobs, it makes sense why fans are interested in who Taylor Kinney is dating and if he has a girlfriend now.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s drama series following the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. Kinney made his debut Kelly Severide, a lieutenant at Firehouse 51 and an officer in charge of Squad 3, in season 1 of Chicago Fire in 2012.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Kinney joked that he lived “vicariously” through Severide’s love life. The lieutenant started dating his now-wife Stella Kidd, another lieutenant at Firehouse 51, in season 4. They become engaged in season 9 and married in season 10. “My dating life is through Chicago Fire,” he said. “I live vicariously through my character.”

When asked if Kinney had a type, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t think I have a type. I think it’s more of an energy. I think of compatibility as the intangibles of something, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a [simililar] sense of humor, then things go from there.” So who is Taylor Kinney dating now? Read on for what we know about his Taylor Kinney’s girlfriend.

Who is Taylor Kinney dating now?

Ashley Cruger (2022 – Present)

Taylor Kinney and model Ashley Cruger were first linked in April 2022 after they were photographed together at an event for the charity Operation Smile in Park City, Utah. Kinney and Cruger were photographed together again in New York City in May 2022 and walked the red carpet together at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in June 2022.

Cruger made a guest appearance as an extra on Chicago Fire in season 11, episode 1, “Hold on Tight,” which saw her toasting the Firehouse 51 firefighters at Molly’s Bar. She confirmed her cameo in an Instagram Story at the time. “First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to sneak on,” she wrote. “Ily @taylorkinney111.”

Cruger went Instagram official with Kinney in June 2022 after she posted a photo of them in Nice, France. Cruger also celebrated Kinney’s 41st birthday — though she joked it was his 30th — with an Instagram post in July 2022. “Celebrating his 30th birthday for the 11th time! KEA, LGSIO. I love you,” she captioned the photo.

Kinney took a “leave of absence” from Chicago Fire to deal with a “personal matter” after season 11, episode 16, which saw his character, Kelly Severide, leave Firehouse 51 to join an arson investigation training program, according to Deadline. The magazine — which confirmed that the cast and crew of Chicago Fire were informed of Kinney’s leave on January 20, 2023 — also reported that Chicago Fire season 11 episodes were rewritten to acommodate for Kinney’s absence.

While Kinney was off Chicago Fire, it seemed like he and Cruger were still together. In April 2023, Cruger confirmed she and Kinney were still together with a photo on Twitter of them and other friends at a restaurant. “So happy to see you and Taylor out with friends,” a Twitter user commented.

Lady Gaga (2011 – 2016)

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga met on the set of her music video for her song “You and I” in 2011, in which Kinney played her love interest. They sparked romance rumors in September 2011 after they were photographed together in Mission Viejo, California, over Labor Day Weekend. A source confirmed to People at the time that the two were “hooking up” and “hanging out.”

Gaga confirmed the relationship in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. “Having your lover be your best friend is the best thing ever,” she said. “We’re boys. I wear his flannels and we eat pizza and watch TV. And then I play him my next single. He likes it, and that’s our normal life.” She continued of Kinney, “He is extremely strange, actually. We complement each other’s weirdness. That’s actually one of the first things he ever said to me. It’s a Dr. Seuss quote. You find in someone else a compatible weirdness.”

The two made their red carpet debut a year later at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards. Gaga revealed that Kinney was the first boyfriend who’s cried when she sings in an interview with The Times in October 2014. “He’s the first man that I have dated that, when I sing onstage, he cries. That means more to me than anything,” she said, adding that Kinney was “supportive of everything I do.”

Gaga further opened up about her relationship with Kinney in an interview with Howard Stern in December 2014. “I really can’t imagine being with anyone other than who I’m with right now,” she said. She continued “He is the right guy. I have that feeling. I just know it.”

Kinney and Gaga got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015 after the Chicago Fire star proposed to her at her family’s restaurant Joanne’s Trattoria in New York City. “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” Gaga captioned an Instagram post of her showing off her heart-shaped engagement ring. “I heard the singer say ‘It was time’ as she flashed the ring around,” reported Times Herald-Record executive editor Barry Lewis who was at the restaurant at the same time as Kinney’s proposal. Lewis also reported that Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate the engagement. Gaga showed off her engagement ring later that year at the 88th Oscars, which she walked the red carpet with Kinney. “With the love of my life,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

News broke in July 2016 that Gaga and Kinney had broken up and ended their engagement after five years of dating. “Their work kept them apart a lot,” a source told People at the time. “Chicago Fire keeps him in Chicago and her work is almost always elsewhere.” The source continued, “She’s working on an album, he’s working on his show, they aren’t in the same state, it was just hard.”

Gaga also confirmed the breakup in a statement at the time. “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” she said. “We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

In 2016, Gaga released her single, “Million Reasons,” which was rumored to be about Kinney. Gaga denied the rumors in an interview with Howard Stern that year, claiming the song was about “all the men in [her] life.” In her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two — which was filmed amid her and Kinney’s breakup — Gaga revealed that she and Kinney split while she filmed 2018’s A Star Is Born. “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,” she said. “My threshold for bulls— with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.” She added later in the documentary, “I did a movie and lose Taylor. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

