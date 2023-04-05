Is Nina Chase Leaving FBI? The Pregnant Agent Was Tragically Shot in the Crossover Event — But Did Her Baby Survive?
Nina Chase had one of the most intense scenes in FBI’s most recent crossover event that aired on April 4, 2023. After the expecting special agent was shot in Italy, we’re all anxiously wondering: Is Nina Chase leaving FBI and does she (and unborn baby) survive?
FBI is CBS’ popular crime drama that follows special agents working for the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The elite unit is tasked with investigating the most serious criminal cases, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence. The series premiered in 2018 and is currently in its fifth season. Following FBI‘s success, CBS ordered two FBI spin-offs, FBI: Most Wanted in 2020 and FBI: International in 2021. The three FBI shows often do crossover episodes, like the three-part event that aired on April 4, 2023, where they tackle larger issues across all three jurisdictions.
Actress Shantel VanSanten plays Nina Chase, a special agent in the New York office of the FBI. VanSanten joined FBI as a special guest star in April 2022 for season 4, episode 17, “One Night Stand,” to replace Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) when the actress left for maternity leave. In August 2022, VanSanten was promoted to recurring status on FBI after being a temporary member of the team. “The plan was always to do these 10 episodes while [Missy] got to have her baby and recover, and then she’ll be back,” Van Santen told TV Line in August 2022. As for Nina’s future on FBI, she added: “I think the door is open, and I’m excited to see where that might lead.”
Is Nina Chase leaving FBI and does she die in the latest FBI crossover? Keep reading to find out about the fate of VanSanten’s character.
Does Nina Chase die on FBI?
Does Nina Chase die on FBI? After getting shot in the opening hour of the FBI crossover event during FBI: International, Nina and her baby are still alive. Chase, who was also pregnant, was shot after helping the Fly Team storm a house in Italy while terrorists were inside. Isobal (Alana De La Garza) decides not to tell her boyfriend, Special Agent Stuart Scola, who’s undercover trying to stop a terrorist attack. Ultimately, Scola finds out what happened to Nina, and the actor (John Boyd) spoke with TV Insider about the emotional scene in April 2023. “I call it full-tilt, unhinged Scola. It’s definitely the most intense we’ve ever seen him. It’s like nothing before. It’s such an interesting, complicated situation for him on so many levels,” he said.
During the FBI: Most Wanted episode in the third hour of the crossover, Scola heads to Rome with Nina to be by her bedside at the hospital. Nina and her baby are thankfully okay, and the two have a heartfelt moment where they tell each other “I love you.” As for what’s next for Nina and her health moving forward, Boyd added: “The next step is just sort of the focus on processing what happened to them and her recovering. I think it’s really focusing on her recovery, and we don’t exactly know yet what their decision is. I hope the audience wants them to be together, and I know that I think that Scola wants them to be together. But I think there’s always a part of Nina — what’s interesting about these characters is just, do we get to have that life? Is it something that would work? Is it really possible to do this right?”
Now that we know that Nina and her baby is okay, is there a chance that this could be her last season with FBI, especially after Maggie returned officially? Her unfortunate situation could be a sign that something else more tragic is coming down the line for Nina.
Is Nina Chase leaving FBI?
Is Nina Chase leaving FBI? It looks like Chase is staying put after surviving the gunshot wound in the most recent FBI crossover event. But if Shantel VanSanten does leave FBI, it wouldn’t be the first time she exited the show. In season 5, episode 6, VanSanten said goodbye to FBI ahead of Peregrym’s return from maternity leave. In the episode, Nina reveals that she’s pregnant with Scola’s child and decides to leave to have time for herself.
“We didn’t want to kill Nina off. She’s been an incredible addition to the show, and intertwining her story with Scola’s allows us to keep her character alive,” executive producer Rick Eid told TV Insider in November 2022. “It also gives Scola’s character another dimension; he’s now facing fatherhood on top of being an FBI Agent.” VanSanten eventually returned to FBI a few episodes later in season 5, episode 9, “Fortunate Son.”
Aside from FBI, VanSanten has also starred in TV series including One Tree Hill, The Flash, Shooter and For All Mankind, and films like The Final Destination, You and I and Something Wicked.
FBI airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
