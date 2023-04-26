Going for the Gold: The Nominees for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys Are…
Award season has begun and The Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless stars are gearing up to compete for a golden statuette for their 2022 soap scenes — and we have your list of this year’s 50th (yes 50th!) Daytime Emmy Award nominees. The ceremony will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, and broadcast live on CBS at 9 pm, from the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, California, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences took a different approach to announcing the nominations this year. While the majority will be released on the morning of Wednesday, April 26th, the nominees in several major categories — including Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor and Actress — were “leaked” the night before.
Check out the list below, which will be updated as new categories are announced!
Outstanding Drama
The Bay
Bold & Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Young & Restless
Outstanding Drama Writing Team
Yet to be announced
Outstanding Drama Directing Team
Yet to be announced
Outstanding Lead Actor
Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital)
Peter Bergman (Jack, Young & Restless)
Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, Bold & Beautiful)
Jason Thompson (Billy, Young & Restless)
Outstanding Lead Actress
Sharon Case (Sharon, Young & Restless)
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young & Restless)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Young & Restless)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, Bold & Beautiful)
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Yet to be announced
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Yet to be announced
Outstanding Younger Performer
Yet to be announced
Outstanding Guest Performer
Yet to be announced
As always, fans are going to have thoughts about the nominations, not to mention who they feel was snubbed. As you head to the comments section in order to sound off on who you think will win, who should win, and who which show will walk away with the top prize, remember to keep it respectful.
