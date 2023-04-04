Here’s The Complete List of FBI Crossover Episodes in Order — And How To Watch Them
There’s nothing better than a crossover. Dick Wolf’s franchises (FBI, Law & Order and One Chicago) are known for their action-packed multi-part episodes that bring together the series’ characters in exciting (and sometimes tragic) ways. Planning on catching up on FBI crossover episodes? We’ve got the full list, below.
FBI is CBS’ crime drama series that follow special agents of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The unit is responsible for investigating the most dangerous cases, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence. FBI premiered in 2018 and is currently in its fifth season. Following FBI‘s success, CBS ordered the first spin-off show, FBI: Most Wanted, which premiered in 2020. The agents at FBI: Most Wanted work for the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which tracks and captures notorious and dangerous criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. The second spin-off, FBI: International, is the latest series in the franchise that aired in 2021. FBI: International agents are tasked with investigating crime and terrorism abroad.
There have been multiple crossover episodes that have united the three series. The first major crossover event occurred between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted in season 2, episode 18, “American Dreams,” on March 24, 2020. Then, to kick off the premiere of FBI’s third spin-off, FBI: International, the franchise launched the first three-part crossover on September 21, 2021. Now, in 2023, we’re finally getting another three-part crossover across all FBI shows on April 4, 2023.
The upcoming FBI crossover “Imminent Threat” is “as big as it gets,” according to John Boyd, who plays Special Agent Stuart Scola on FBI and is in all three parts. “It was definitely a first, getting to take a character that I’ve been building for five seasons and drop into shows that I have watched,” Boyd told TV Line in April 2023. “That was definitely the most interesting part of crossing over, that no one could have warned me about — the sheer surrealism of taking your character and going into a world that you’ve seen but never played in.”
Ready to catch up on FBI crossover episodes? Keep reading for the full list of FBI crossover episodes to date.
FBI crossover episodes in order
Below, we’ve compiled the complete list of the official FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International crossover episodes, in chronological order.
- FBI: Season 2, Episode 18, “American Dreams” – Part 1/2
- FBI: Most Wanted: Season 1, Episode 9, “Reveille” – Part 2/2
- FBI: Season 4, Episode 1, “All That Glitters” – Part 1/3
- FBI: Most Wanted: Season 3, Episode 1, “Exposed” – Part 2/3
- FBI: International: Season 1, Episode 1, “Pilot” – Part 3/3
- FBI: International: Season 2, Episode 16, “Imminent Threat – Part One” – 1/3
- FBI: Season 5, Episode 17, “Imminent Threat – Part Two” – 2/3
- FBI: Most Wanted: Season 4, Episode 16, “Imminent Threat – Part Three” – 3/3
How to watch FBI crossover episodes
Wondering how to watch FBI crossover episodes? You’ve come to the right place. You can watch the FBI franchise on CBS, which is available to stream on services including Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. FBI is also available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription or a seven-day free trial.
The “Imminent Threat” crossover event premieres on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. with FBI: International, followed by back-to-back episodes of FBI at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. on CBS.
