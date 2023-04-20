Credit: Jonsar.

Kathryn Leigh Scott got Dark Shadows fans excited when she teased a possible revival with Soaps.com recently. With the reboot of every show imaginable happening these days, the gothic drama feels ripe for the picking. So, it’s no wonder the former daytime actress is ready to bring another legend back to the pop-culture forefront: French mime Marcel Marceau.

It may seem like an odd friendship for a soap star to befriend the “master of silence,” but there is a reason she grew close with the extraordinary performer — a Time-Life photographer, Ben Martin, who just happened to be her first husband. The men “collaborated” on a once-in-a-lifetime photoshoot for a Life magazine pictorial and turned it into a gorgeous photography book, Marcel Marceau: Master of Mime. Scott has found a delightful way to introduce new generations to the master of mime over 15 years after his passing with a reissue of the coffee-table book that has been out of print for years. And for anyone visiting New York City this month, The National Arts Club is marking the late Marceau’s 100th birthday year with a photography exhibit through April 28.

As for Scott, she has nothing but wonderful memories of her talented friend, recalling a night in London after she had finished her run on Dark Shadows. “We lived in this marvelous cottage in Central London that was built in 1791, and it was just this marvelous, marvelous little place and were so enchanted with it,” she recalls. “We had a fireplace, and he spontaneously put on this pantomime for us. There he was leaning against the mantle, except that the mantle was five feet away, and it looked like he was leaning against it.” Ah, the work of master whose talents aren’t forgotten, thanks to one of our Dark Shadows favorites.

