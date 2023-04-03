Is Laverne Cox Returning to The Blacklist? She’s Back as the Evil Interrogator Dr. Laken Perillos
Laverne Cox is back. The Emmy-nominated actress reprised her role in The Blacklist Season 10, episode 6, as Dr. Laken Perillos, the torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims. Here are the details around Cox’s return and her history on The Blacklist (warning: spoilers for season 10, episode 6, ahead!).
The Blacklist is NBC’s crime thriller that follows Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington (James Spader), a former US Naval Intelligence officer who becomes a high-profile criminal. After escaping capture for decades, Reddington surrenders to the FBI and gives them the “Blacklist,” a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world. He works with FBI special agent Elizabeth “Liz” Keen (Megan Boone) to help catch the criminals in exchange for immunity from prosecution. The show debuted in September 2012 and is currently in season 10. NBC revealed in February 2023 that season 10 would be the show’s final season after a decade on the air, according to our sister publication, Deadline. The cancellation follows the major exit of female lead Megan Boone and creator Jon Bokenkamp in season 8.
As The Blacklist wraps up, we expect to see more guest stars appear one last time. Thankfully, fans were awarded another appearance by Dr. Laken Perillos, played by Orange Is the New Black star, Laverne Cox. Cox first appeared as Dr. Perillos in season 8 until reprising her role in season 10.
Ahead of her The Blacklist debut, Cox shared a post on Twitter in March 2021 sharing her excitement. “I had so much fun playing this character on a show I truly love. Thanks to the entire cast and crew over at @nbcblacklist for making me feel so welcomed and supported. I’m a Blacklister!!! Yay!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it. #TheBlacklist,” she wrote in the tweet. On April 2, 2023, when her most recent episode aired, Cox tweeted: “Dr Perillos aka Laverne Cox is back! #TheBlacklist.”
Here’s everything we know about Cox’s return to The Blacklist and why Dr. Laken Perillos is back in action.
Who is Dr. Laken Perillos on The Blacklist?
Who is Dr. Laken Perillos on The Blacklist? Dr. Perillos is a member of The Blacklist and an interrogator for Neville Townsend, a drug and crime lord in Russia. We first saw Dr. Perillos on the tenth episode of season 8 titled, “Dr. Laken Perillos,” which aired in March 2021.
In her debut, she is told to torture Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq) using her sadistic torture methods. In that episode, Cox’s character also brings the issue of medical racism to the forefront in a story that she tells Dembe. She says that when she was 12, her mother when to the hospital with a neural infection, but was misdiagnosed and was home with ibuprofen, which left her mother in excruciating pain for the rest of her life. When Dembe asked what caused the misdiagnoses, Dr. Perillos replied: “The color of her skin — the belief, even by some doctors, that Blacks feel less pain than whites… leading to Black patients receiving far fewer pain meds than white patients.” Dr. Perillos was eventually captured by Reddington.
When did Dr. Laken Perillos return to The Blacklist?
When did Dr. Laken Perillos return to The Blacklist? Dr. Laken returned to The Blacklist in season 10, episode 6. In the episode, Perillos is in prison and is assisting in the medical ward. The warden tells her that the equipment she’s wanted has finally arrived, but they’ve been delivered by Wujing’s (Chin Han) men, who break Perillos out of prison.
Wujing wants Dr. Perillos to expose the location of the Task Force so that Wunjing can break into the headquarters and get proof of the Blacklist. They kidnap Dembe, and Dr. Laken interrogates Dembe (again) using physical and psychological torture. Dembe pretends to pass out and Dr. Perillos is getting frustrated. Thankfully, Vesco (Stacy Keach), a double agent, alerts Red and sends him his location. Dr. Perillos escapes as Malik (Anya Banerjee) and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) find Dembe and get him medical attention. Because Dr. Perillos escaped capture, there is a chance we could see her again before The Blacklist wraps up for good this spring.
