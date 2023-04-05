Credit: ©2023 Hallmark Media/Michelle Faye

“I got good news and I got bad news.”

Hallmark delivered another great episode last week of its new series Ride, and this Sunday, April 9, at 9 pm, in “The McMurray Curse,” the family gears up to host the annual Bull Riders League Gala. To make sure the event goes off without a hitch, Isabel works to spruce up the barn — and her son Cash — in order to impress the judges. However, Missy has other things on her mind and is anxious about returning to trick riding.

So, how do the McMurrays come to be this year’s host? In the sneak peek below, Isabel leads her family into the barn and states, “I got good news and I got bad news,” then informs Cash, Missy, Tuff and Valeria that a pipe burst at the venue that was to host the BRL Gala and that Hank offered up their ranch as an alternate location.

Knowing the gala is set to take place in one day, the kids don’t think it’s enough time to prepare but Isabel insists that they will find a way to make it happen. Knowing she’s on the fence about him riding, Cash asks, “Why are you pushing this party so hard?” to which his mom explains it’s a way to show that she supports him — and “if it helps the ranch, it could be a blessing.”

If you want to know what else is in store for the McMurrays and the rodeo community, watch a preview where Tuff calls someone and reports, “It about Valeria… I saw her meet up with Tucker Clark last night.” And when it comes to trust, one McMurray takes issue with the company Valeria has been keeping.

It’s not too late to start watching Hallmark’s new rodeo series, and we can help catch you up to speed by introducing the cast of Ride in our photo gallery below.

