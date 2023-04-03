Aww-some! First Photos of Daytime Emmy Winner’s Precious Newborn With Big Bang Theory Star
The Hollywood couple added a beautiful baby girl to their fold.
Everyone here at Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send former As the World Turns and Guiding Light actor Tom Pelphrey (Mick; Jonathan) and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco congratulations on the birth of their beautiful baby girl. The couple announced that Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born on Thursday, March 30, and shared numerous photos for the world to see.
“My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” Pelphrey expressed, while posting a series of pics of his new daughter. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend Kaley Cuoco. You are incredible.”
Some of his fellow daytime peers rushed to the comments to send their congrats as well, including the couple’s good friend, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ashley Jones (Bridget), who stated, “Tom! Congrats! Best thing in the world,” as General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) added, “Ohh congratulations! So, so beautiful.”
While Cuoco posted most of the same pics as little Matilda’s daddy, she added one from the hospital of their baby girl wrapped in a receiving blanket and introduced Matilda as “the new light of our lives!” She too expressed how “overjoyed and grateful” they are for this “little miracle” and thanked the doctors, nurses, family and friends who came out to help them “immensely” following her birth. “We are blessed beyond belief,” she continued. “Tom Pelphrey, didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”
More stars came out to send their well wishes, including Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie), who thought Matilda was so “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”
And we couldn’t agree more! We wish the couple and their new baby girl a lifetime full of happiness and precious moments ahead.
