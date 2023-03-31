Credit: Getty Images

Summer can’t get here fast enough. For all the firefighter drama-obsessed fans, the creative forces behind Chicago Fire are launching a new docuseries, LA Fire & Rescue, in the summer of 2023.

Unlike Chicago Fire, which is a fictional show that follows firefighters in Chicago’s Firehouse 51, this new nonfiction series will document the real-life stories of firefighters in the frontlines of the Los Angeles Country Fire Department. The timing of LA Fire & Rescue’s premiere comes as One Chicago (including Chicago Fire) and Law & Order are on break for summer vacation.

Our sister publication Deadline first reported in May 2021 that the firefighter-centered reality TV series had received a green light from NBC. Eddie Schmidt, the director behind Ugly Delicious, Chelsea Does and In Search of…, will serve as the showrunner. LA Fire & Rescue will be produced by Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer for Wolf Entertainment, Rasha Drachkovitch for 44 Blue and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, according to Deadline.

We’ve got all the details about the new NBC series LA Fire & Rescue, including the release date, how to watch the new docuseries, the cast and more.

What is LA Fire & Rescue about?

What is LA Fire & Rescue about? The new LA-based docuseries from Dick Wolf Productions and NBC will follow the passionate firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, as they risk their lives to fight unpredictable dangers on the front lines. The series “will provide unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” according to NBC Insider. The department is responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents across 59 cities in Los Angeles County. Read the full synopsis of LA Fire & Rescue, below:

“From the producers of NBC’s hit drama Chicago Fire comes LA Fire & Rescue, a new docuseries offering unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD’s 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS, to fireboats, hazmat units and California’s raging wildfires, the department does it all. The series documents real calls and real drama while giving faces to the passionate fire firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service. These real-life heroes and their compelling stories are told alongside the unpredictable dangers they face on the front lines of life and death.”

Who is the cast of LA Fire & Rescue?

Who is the cast of LA Fire & Rescue? Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about the cast of LA Fire & Rescue. We will keep you updated as we know more about who will be featured in the Los Angeles-based firefighter docuseries.

When is LA Fire & Rescue coming out?

When is LA Fire & Rescue coming out? The first episode of the anticipated series will premiere on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Where to watch LA Fire & Rescue

Wondering where to watch LA Fire & Rescue? You watch the docuseries LA Fire & Rescue on NBC, which is available to stream on services including Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. LA Fire & Rescue will also be available to stream on Peacock the day after the NBC broadcast.

While you wait for LA Fire & Rescue to premiere this summer, tune into Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

