We have good news and bad news. In last night’s episode (season 19, episode 12), we finally learned that Addison survived the devastating car crash (phew!). But then she left Grey Sloan without much explanation about where she was going. Now, we all want to know: When is Addison Montgomery returning to Grey’s Anatomy?

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s popular medical drama that follows the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (previously known as Seattle Grace Hospital and Seattle Grace Mercy West) in Seattle, Washington. Dr. Addison Montgomery, the renowned neonatal surgeon and OB/GYN specializing in maternal-fetal medicine and fetal surgery, is played by actress Kate Walsh. We first saw Addison in the season 1 finale as Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)’s estranged wife. After appearing in the early seasons of Grey’s, she was given her very own spin-off, Private Practice, from 2007 to 2013. The series focused on her journey as she created her Los Angeles-based practice and started a family.

Walsh made her official return to Grey’s in season 18, episode 3 for multiple episodes, then eventually reprised her role on a recurring basis for Grey’s Anatomy season 19. Her return concurred with the news that Ellen Pompeo would be taking on a reduced role as Meredith Grey in the forthcoming season. Wash made her season 19 debut in episode 3, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” to educate teenagers on the importance of safe sex.

Why does Addison Montgomery leave Grey’s Anatomy again?

Why does Addison Montgomery leave Grey’s Anatomy again? Protests about abortion care have been the main issue in the latest episodes of the Seattle-based medical drama. In episode 11, Addison is teaching a group of visiting OBGYN residents about where abortions are outlawed after Roe V. Wade was overturned. The episode gets violent when a large group of anti-abortion protesters assembles outside of the hospital. A brick is thrown into the hospital with the words “Murder Montgomery” plastered on it, hitting intern Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.). The protesters knew where Addison was because one of the out-of-state residents shared on social media that she would be working at the hospital with the acclaimed doctor. Addison admits that she’s received a lot of backlash recently from protesters and wears a bulletproof vest for protection.

After the episode, the group exits the clinic when protesters have been cleared out. As they exit the building, Addison and an OB/GYN fellow (Tia), who is pregnant, are struck by an oncoming vehicle driving straight toward them. At the end of the episode, we saw Addison and Tia’s lifeless bodies sprawled on the ground as doctors rushed to save them.

In episode 12, directed by Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), we learn that Addison and Tia — as well as Tia’s baby — all survived at the hands of Grey Sloan’s incredible doctors. At the end of the episode, Addison’s injuries are checked out and her dislocated arm is in a sling. When it’s suggested that she takes a break, she confides in her former sister-in-law, Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). “Since so many so many clinics have closed in the last several months, I’m the only option they have. It’s exhausting. It’s a disaster,” Addison tells Shepherd in an emotional plea. “And I can’t take a ‘break.’ If I take the break, who’s going to do all of the work?”

We then see Addison outside the hospital with Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Webber jokes and asks Addison if she needs “any money, food?” to which she responds: “I’m not going off to college!” After Webber thanks her for coming to the hospital, Addison says that it’s “time to sweep off the glass and get back to work.” Dr. Bailey tells Addison to “Please be safe out there,” and then Addison’s car takes off.

When is Addison Montgomery returning to Grey’s Anatomy?

When is Addison Montgomery returning to Grey’s Anatomy? We’re not exactly sure, but we hope that we don’t have to wait too long to see Addison again. We have a strong feeling she will appear before (and in) the season 19 finale, when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is slated to make her final appearance on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Hopefully, in next week’s new episode, we’ll get more clarity about where Addison is and when she is coming back. According to the TV promo and synopsis for episode 13, it doesn’t look like Addison will make an appearance.

