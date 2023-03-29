Credit: ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Will the Reagan Sunday dinners continue?

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fans who have patiently been waiting to learn if CBS’ Blue Bloods will be renewed won’t have to wait any longer… We are happy to report that the network has renewed the series for Season 14 for the 2023-2024 lineup.

Back in February, fans became worried when various CBS shows had been renewed, including NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo and 48 Hours, with only word that those at Blue Bloods were still in contract negotiations and some of the cast at risk of being cut. While details have not yet been released as to if or who this may have affected, we’re just happy that the crime drama starring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg will be back on our screens once again soon!

“Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

The series airs on Friday evenings at 10 pm and has been the #1 primetime program in that timeslot since its premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers. Not only that but Blue Bloods scores more than 11 million viewers an episode. It’s also one of Paramount Plus’ top 10 series based on total minutes viewed, and year-to-date, in 2023, also ranks as the sixth most-viewed channel on Pluto TV.

Stay tuned for a new season ahead and be sure to tune in this Friday, March 31, for an all-new Season 13 episode.

And while we’re all jumping with joy over the renewal, meet the casts’ real-life partners in our photo gallery below.