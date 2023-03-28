Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount Network, Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Bring back the cowboys! After the first part of Yellowstone season 5 premiered in November 2022, we’re anxiously waiting to hear news about when Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will be released.

Yellowstone is Paramount’s successful Western drama that follows the real-life Dutton family, who own and operate the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest ranch in the state of Montana. The fan-favorite series premiered in 2018 and features frontrunner Kevin Costner, who plays the one and only John Dutton III, the six-generation patriarch of the Dutton family. Throughout the series, John and his family are constantly protecting the Yellowstone ranch from those attempting to take their land, including an Indian reservation and wealthy land developers.

Season 5 of Yellowstone kicked off with a two-hour premiere in November 2022 on the Paramount Network. We saw the first eight episodes and an explosive mid-season 5 finale on January 1, 2023. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022, Sheridan teased that more characters will die in season 5. “If you look at everyone as a chess piece, in Season 5 it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking pieces off the board,” he told the outlet.

Without revealing Yellowstone season 5 spoilers, the mid-season finale focuses on the rivalry between John, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bently). Bentley spoke with Entertainment Weekly in February 2023 about what could happen with the estranged siblings moving forward. “We’ve got something coming. We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways,” Bentley told the entertainment site. “It’s a mystery to me too where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point….Something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn’t much how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly.”

It would be an understatement to say that fans are dying to know when new episodes of Yellowstone are coming out. We’re sharing everything we know about the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 release date, including whether the neo-Western drama could be nearing its end after the fifth season.

When does Yellowstone season 5, part 2 come out?

When does Yellowstone season 5, part 2 come out? While we don’t have an exact date, the final six episodes of season 5 will air sometime during the summer of 2023. The network released the season 5, part 2 promo on YouTube on December 30, 2022, with a very vague title that reads, “Yellowstone Season 5 Returns This Summer,” and that’s one of the only updates we have. But don’t worry, once we know more about when exactly Yellowstone will return with new episodes, you’ll be the first to know.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023 that the second part of Yellowstone was set to start filming in March 2023, but the date was pushed due to drama surrounding Costner’s exit. This delay could also impact when exactly new episodes will be released this summer, and if we might need to wait even longer for Yellowstone to return.

Is Yellowstone ending after season 5?

Is Yellowstone ending after season 5? Rumors are swirling about whether Yellowstone will end and if Kevin Costner will be exiting the show at the end of season 5. According to a February 2023 report by our sister publication, Deadline, the show will be ending and will be replaced with a new series led by Matthew McConaughey. Members of the original cast are slated to move to the new series, the report says, while Kevin Costner is expected to exit after alleged scheduling conflicts while filming the second half of season 5.

Costner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told Puck.News in February 2023 that reports that “Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.” Singer also called the allegations “ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.” While nothing has been confirmed by Paramount, a spokesperson from the network also told Deadline in February 2023 that they hope Costner will be a part of the show moving forward. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

Costner currently has his hands full directing and starring in the Western “epic” Horizon, a four-part feature film spearheaed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Horizon has a demanding shooting schedule of 220 days, which could be impacting the actor’s already jam-packed schedule.

Ian Bohen, who plays rancher and cowboy Ryan, told TV Insider in January 2022 that he would be “completely astounded if we didn’t shoot 6,” adding that “there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season. Just depends on whether [Taylor Sheridan] wants to write another 10 episodes or if his story is finished at the 60th episode or not. So that’s it,” he explained. “And he’s gonna sit down and go, ‘what do I want to do? Do I want to keep doing this, or do I want to do something different?’ As fans await news about the final episodes of season 5, we’ll also have to wait to learn more about the future Yellowstone, the potential McConaughey-led spin-off and Costner’s potential exit.

You can watch Yellowstone on the Paramount Network, which is available to stream on services including Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Hulu+ With Live TV. The first four seasons of Yellowstone are also available to stream on Peacock.

