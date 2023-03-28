Credit: ABC via Getty Images

As the lead of one of primetime television’s most popular crime dramas, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Nathan Fillion’s salary per episode on The Rookie and how much he makes as office Nolan.

The Rookie is ABC’s police procedural drama following John Nolan (played by Fillion), a newly divorced man in his 40s who, after inadvertently helping the police stop a bank robbery, moves from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, California, to pursue career as a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department. The series, which was created by Alexi Hawley, is based on the true story of William Norcross, a real officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

“John Nolan loses his goal in life. He’s not required as a dad and he’s no longer a husband. He no longer has a family,” Fillion told TV Insider in 2018 about what attracted him to The Rookie. “He is looking for a way to matter. In the bank robbery, he is faced with a moment where he can do nothing or actually try to help in the face of something terribly dangerous. When something has gotten out of hand, that’s when you call the police. That’s when their job starts and your job ends. John’s inspired to do something that matters. He discovers a calling.”

So what is Nathan Fillion’s salary per episode on The Rookie and how much does he make each season? Read on for what we know about Nathan Fillion’s Rookie salary.

What is Nathan Fillion’s salary per episode on The Rookie?

What is Nathan Fillion’s salary per episode on The Rookie? Fillion makes $100,000 per episode on The Rookie, which pays him between $1.4 million to $2.2 million each season, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Fillion has starred on The Rookie since season 1 in 2018. He plays the lead role of John Nolan, the oldest rookie, also known as Police Officer III, at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mid-Wilshire Division. He’s also an executive producer on the series. According to Glassdoor, the median annual salary for a Police Officer III with the LAPD is $74,201, which is less than Fillion’s salary per episode on The Rookie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Fillion explained why he wanted to return to network television after eight seasons on ABC’s Castle. “There have been a lot of changes in the entertainment industry [since I started]. Quantum leaps, you might say: the internet, streaming,” he said. “But at the end of the day, my job has changed almost none. We have a few more responsibilities in terms of digital content, but it’s a treat — it helps you and it helps your show. My job, I go to work, I try to tell great stories, we try to entertain people. That much is pure, untouched, unchanged. That’s the part I’m good at.” He added, “My experience has taught me 22 is the norm. I’ve had shorter, I’ve had longer. I try not to have too many expectations. I hope for the best and plan for the worst.”

Fillion also told The Hollywood Reporter why he was attracted to Nolan, a newly divorced man in his 40s who, after inadvertently helping the police stop a bank robbery, moves from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles to pursue career as a police officer. “It was the pitch. You want a character you feel you can serve — you can serve the character, serve the story,” he said. “Being in the business as long as I have, I’ve broadened my scope. And the core idea of the show, it has to be something strong enough to carry it a number of years.”

He continued, “You want the potential for more. You don’t want to hit a roadblock where you’ve run out of stories because our engine isn’t built that way. This one has an engine. [John Nolan] is literally starting his life over, from scratch. He has an incredible history behind him, but he’s starting everything brand new. It’s a very attractive prospect that people can relate to.”

He also told The Hollywood Reporter what it was like for him to star in and executive produce the same series. “Being a producer on a program you’re acting in simply means you have more of a voice,” he said. “It’s permission to solve problems based on the experience you bring along with you. I’ve been doing this for 25 years.”

He continued, “I don’t think you can do anything for 25 years and not get sort of smart about it. I love solving problems. I love hitting a set and seeing you have this much hallway, you have this many words to say, you have to get from point A to point B. Those are easy problems to solve, but you have to make sure it works. We’re making art, but it’s a machine. You have to respect the machine, which has its own time restraints.”

What was Nathan Fillion’s salary on Castle?

What was Nathan Fillion’s salary on Castle? Fillion made $12 million for Castle‘s eighth and final season in 2016, which was the same salary his co-star, Stana Katic, made, according to Forbes.

Fillion tied Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who made $12 million for season 8 of Modern Family) and Ray Romano (who made $12 million for season 1 of Vinyl) as the seventh highest-paid actor of 2016. Above him were Ty Burrell, who made $12.5 million per season on Modern Family; Mark Harmon, who made $20 million per season on NCIS; Kunal Nayyar, who made $22 million per season on The Big Bang Theory; Simon Helberg, who made $22.5 million per season on The Big Bang Theory; Johnny Galecki, who made $24 million per season on The Big Bang Theory; and Jim Parsons, who was the highest-paid actor of 2016 and made $24.5 million per season on The Big Bang Theory.

Fillion starred on Castle for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016. He played the lead role of Richard Castle, a best-selling mystery novelist who teams up with New York Police Department homicide detective, Kate Beckett, to investigate crimes.

What is Nathan Fillion’s net worth?

What is Nathan Fillion’s net worth? Fillion’s net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with what he makes from The Rookie and Castle, Fillion’s net worth also includes his earnings from shows like Firefly, One Life to Live, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, and movies like Serenity and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In an interview with TV Insider in 2018, Fillion explained how he related to Nolan in The Rookie as a working actor over 45. “I am so fortunate in that the job I’ve chosen to do I am still managing to be relevant and gainfully employed. I haven’t had to do the flip yet [that John has]. I’m still riding a fantastic wave. Fingers crossed, I hope it lasts,” he said. He added about what it was like to start another series so soon after Castle ended, “I don’t know how much it is ‘starting over’ as much as it is ‘keep going.’ I’m so fortunate in this industry to have a job,” he said. “You hope you work and you hope it’s great. When people enjoy it, even better. When you are regarded as a success, you’ve made it. If you can continue to work after that and remain somewhat relevant? My secret is riding on coattails.”

He also told TV Insider about why he’ll never “speak poorly” about his past on soap operas like One Life to Live. “I’ll never speak poorly about daytime drama. The people on that show took me in and took care of me,” he said. “There is no one there I wouldn’t give a giant hug to. If you’re going to learn the ropes, learn them from the best. I was there working with people who’d been in the business 15, 25, 35 years. You can’t argue that kind of experience. They’ve either seen it, done it, or heard about it.”

He also recalled the first time his parents visited him on the set of One Life to Live. “They were terrified for me. When my parents came to visit me, Erika Slezak — who played my mother, Viki [on One Life to Live] — sat down and talked to them,” he said. “As they left the studio, my parents were calm and relaxed. They said, ‘OK, these are good people and they actually care about you. This is going to be a great job for you.’ I was in an incredibly safe place where I could learn at an incredibly intense rate. I was bumping elbows with the best.”

When asked who he would like to work with again from the soap opera, Fillion told TV Insider, “All of them — Gina Tognoni [ex-Kelly], Susan Haskell [ex-Marty], Thorsten Kaye [ex-Patrick], Bob Krimmer [ex-Andrew], Bob Woods [ex-Bo]… I could go on. I want Bob Woods to be on The Rookie.”

