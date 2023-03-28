Who Is the Mole in The Night Agent? The Real Spy Is a Close Government Ally You Wouldn’t Expect
Netflix’s latest political thriller, The Night Agent, will have you on your tippy toes until the very end. After an action-packed finale, we finally know who the mole is in The Night Agent and how season 1 ends. Read on as we break down the ending of the first season (Warning: spoilers ahead!).
The Night Agent is a Netflix spy drama series, based on the novel of the same name, by Matthew Quirk. All 10 episodes of the show premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023. Created by The Shield and S.W.A.T showrunner Shawn Ryan, the drama stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House and is assigned to the “Night Action shift” covering an emergency hotline for undercover spies. His day-to-day duties were mundane until CEO Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) calls in the murder of her aunt and uncle. Peter and Rose embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind the murders, and ultimately, they end up facing the highest powers of government — risking Peter’s career and life in the process.
After enduring car chases, gunfights, bombings, kidnappings and an assassination attempt, Peter and Rose eventually find her family’s killers (who were revealed to be undercover operatives), while unraveling a terrorist attack on the DC Metro from a year earlier and saving the President’s life (no biggie). Ryan spoke with TV Insider in March 2023 about the duo’s dynamic on the show. “Peter’s more an old-school rule follower, Rose is a new-tech rule breaker,” he said. “They have to learn to be more like each other.”
So, who exactly is the mole in The Night Agent and what happened in the finale? Keep reading to discover exactly what happened in the dramatic conclusion of season 1.
Who is the Mole in The Night Agent?
Who is the mole in The Night Agent? The mole is none other than Diane Farr (Hong Chau), the president’s chief of staff and one of Peter’s close government allies. During episode 6, we first got wind of who the mole could be; Peter became suspicious of Diane when she mentions something about one of his friends that he never told her. This meant that Diane had to have been spying on him. “The one in the White House who can’t be trusted” turns out to be Vice President Redfield. It’s revealed that he was behind the metro bombing that was targeted at the People’s Independent Front Leader Omar Zadar (Adam Tsekhman). Diane helped Redfield cover up the crime but later moves to Peter’s side and helps his efforts to expose Redfield before he can assassinate Zadar in a new plot (which would involve blowing up current President Travers).
What happened in The Night Agent season 1 finale?
What happened in The Night Agent season 1 finale? Peter and Rose are in Diane’s car driving to Camp David to stop the assassination attempt on the president. Diane admits that she messed up in helping Redfield and that she hired Peter so he could take the blame if things went sour. Rose is hesitant to trust Diane, considering her role in her family’s murders earlier in the season.
When they finally arrive at Camp David, Diane tells them to hide in the trunk while she walks to the camp. She goes to warn Ben Almora (Enrique Murciano), but Nathan Briggs (Toby Levins) interrupts her. Nathan starts shooting at them, killing Ben and injuring Diane. After Nathan spots Peter, Nathan flees the scene. At the same time, Chelsea, Maddie and new agents are on an Airforce helicopter also headed to Camp David. Chelsea is highly suspicious of the new agents, as she’s never seen them before, and they are holding a suitcase that looks like it could hold a bomb inside. Once they arrive at Camp David, Chelsea asks Maddie to warn the president.
Maddie, her dad and another secret service agent go into a safe room, which is where Redfield planned to hide out during the bombing. In the safe room, her dad explains why he wants to assassinate the President and Zadar. Although Maddie tries to convince him to stop, her dad doesn’t listen, and she tells him that she won’t be silent if the bombing happens. Chelsea, who was left behind, overpowers the guy who was watching her, and she realizes that he remotely started the bomb timer and they have less than 10 minutes until the bomb detonates.
When Peter finally gets to Nathan, they get into a fight and Briggs refuses to surrender. Peter is met by gunfire from army officers. Rose alerts the President not to enter the building, and Chelsea saves Maddie. While in the safe room, the Vice President hears the blast and thinks his mission was accomplished.
The President is on her way to a plane where a second bomb is hidden. Peter gets to the chopper and takes the President hostage, insisting that they should check the chopper. When they inspect the chopper a second time, they find a bomb. The bomb goes off, and officers secure the President and apprehend Peter. Thankfully, Maddie and Chelsea arrive just in time to stop the officers from taking him. Vice President Redfield acts shocked and worried about Maddie, and he is surprised when he discovers that she didn’t die in the bombing when she left the safe room (like he hoped).
At the end of the episode, the President holds a meeting with Peter and Rose. The President asks him how he can reward him, to which Peter responds that he wants to see his father’s file. When he watches the videos, he sees his father admitting to his crimes on tape. The President says that Peter’s dad was innocent and was preparing to go uncover, but he was killed before he got started. His father didn’t die in a car accident, but he was assassinated. The President asks Peter to consider being a night agent who works in the field (thus setting up Peter for lots of adventures in season 2).
Who is in The Night Agent cast?
Who is in The Night Agent cast on Netflix? The impressive ensemble includes Oscar nominees Hong Chau, Basso and Luciane Buchanan. See the entire The Night Agent cast, below.
- Peter Sutherland As Gabriel Basso
- Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin
- Hong Chau as Diane Farr
- Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington
- B. Woodside as Erik Monks
- Eve Harlow as Ellen
- Phoenix Raei as Dale
- Kari Matchett as President Michelle Travers
- Christopher Shyer as Vice President Ashley Redfield
- Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield
- Robert Patrick as Jamie Hawkins
- Bet Cotton as Gordon Wick
- Enrique Murciano as Ben Almore
How to watch The Night Agent
Wondering how to watch The Night Agent? You can watch The Night Agent on the streaming platform, Netflix. Plans range from $6.99 per month to $19.99 per month. You can access Netflix from your personal computer or an internet-connected device that offers the Netflix app.
