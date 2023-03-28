Credit: ABC via Getty Images

As one of The Rookie’s original officers, the LAPD wouldn’t be the same without Bradford. But after five seasons, could Tim Bradford leaving The Rookie? The actor who plays him posted a telling clue about his character’s future.

The Rookie is ABC’s police procedural drama following John Nolan, a newly divorced man in his 40s who, after inadvertently helping the police stop a bank robbery, moves from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, California, to pursue career as a police officer at the Los Angeles Police Department. The series, which was created by Alexi Hawley, is based on the true story of William Norcross, a real officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department in his mid-40s.

Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, a training officer at the Los Angeles Police Department who served as a Marine squad leader in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the LAPD. In an interview with HollywoodLife in 2020, Winter, who also starred in Lifetime’s Witches of East End, explained why Bradford is one of the most difficult roles he’s ever played.

“It really is one of the more challenging characters I’ve had to play,” Winter said. “Alexi talked about this early on because in TV world every episode is such a slow build in real life for them. Everything is a slow pursuit and it’s very tempting for an actor to want to jump ahead with different emotions right away. So for him to really be able to play this balance of how little Bradford shows with emotion, how stoic he can be, and when he shows emotions and over what things, and what his triggers are, it’s been fun to dissect as an actor for this type of character.”

He continued, “It’s not as easy to be that stoic or that serious and tough and angry. He’s a very battered human. He’s got a lot of issues. He’s a broken guy. It’s been to see him shed off those layers little by little and show a softer side of who maybe he was the day he got into the academy. You can see how much the job has probably changed and shaped him. For those moments of bringing those out, it’s been really fun to peel back and show more and more and how he is with his training officers versus how he is with the other rookies. It’s been an incredible ride.”

But could Bradford’s time with the LAPD be over? Read on for what we know about if Tim Bradford is leaving The Rookie and what Eric Winter has said about his character’s future.

Is Tim Bradford leaving The Rookie?

Is Tim Bradford leaving The Rookie? The answer is no. Eric Winter, who has played Bradford since season 1 of The Rookie, confirmed in a Cameo video in January 2023 that he plans to stay on The Rookie if the series is renewed for a season 6. “You are the best fans in the world. It’s unheard of that we are growing in ratings because of the support we get from you all, so thank you for that. Please keep doing that, please keep enjoying the show,” Winter said. “Our ratings are better than ever. I feel really confident about a season 6. Nothing is official yet, but I do feel very confident given the way things are going, so get ready for more Rookie.”

The Rookie sparked theories Bradford was leaving on March 1, 2023, when the series’ official Instagram account posted a trailer for season 5, episode 18, “Double Trouble,” in which Lucy Chen says, “Tim just disappeared.” The trailer then cuts to Aaron Thorsen radios his team from outside a dumpster,” Seven Lincoln seven, I just found a body…it’s Tim Bradford.” “if tim is gone i am gone,” Instagram user @madison.cardillo commented on the post. Instagram user @destinee_the_best commented, “If he dies I’m not watching the show I’m sorry.” Instagram user @aug.eh added, “no way he’s dead lucy would be way more upset and they wouldn’t make a documentary.”

The episode, which aired on March 21, 2023, turned out to be a red herring. In “Double Trouble” the dead body isn’t Bradford but his look-alike, Dim, a criminal who is out of prison and goes on a crime spree with his girlfriend, Juicy, who is Chen’s look-alike. The episode starts with Thorsen finding Dim’s body in a dumpster after he went missing. Dim was missing for four hours and his time of death was about 30 hours before Thorsen found him.

In the end, the team discovers that Lisa Miller, Juicy’s best friend who Dim was cheating on her with while he was in prison, killed him. When Dim left prison, Lisa couldn’t handle that Dim was with Juicy instead of her, so she tried to run them off the road. When that didn’t work, Lisa met Dim, shot him dead and dumped his body in the dumpster. The episode ends with the team arresting Lisa after a shoot out between her and John Nolan.

In an interview with HollywoodLife in 2020, Winter explained how there was so much left to explore with Chen and Bradford’s relationship. “I couldn’t be happier to be part of it,” he said. “They picked this duo and turned them into Chenford and Tucy. It’s amazing, because going into the show, I don’t think anybody predicted that or thought that was even in the future.”

He continued, I think Alexi [Hawley] had a lot of things lined up structurally without these characters’ relationships, but as seasons go on and characters grow and the actors bring what they do, everybody evolves. Fans have a strong voice and fans really took to this tough love of Bradford just all over this girl and her taking it, pushing back, and delivering. It turned into this super powerful platonic love that everyone wants to see it be more than that. I say it to Melissa [O’Neill] all the time and I said it on Instagram Live, I give so much credit to the fans helping to build something because you really see the power of fans. They really helped build that story out. It’s great to see. I’m fully supportive, and I love where it’s going. I love the slow burn of at all. I think it’s not something you’d want to see happen anyways while they’re in the rookie phase of training.”

Winter also told HollywoodLife why he thinks Bradford and Chen were such a match. “My personal feeling about this relationship with Lucy is I think Bradford’s tough on all his boots and I think he takes him as his children under his wing and treats them with a really tough love because that’s kind of what he’s used to and what he’s known his whole life,” Winter said. “He wants them to take it all seriously. What I think the difference is with Lucy is of all his past rookies, she is someone that really returns fire with care, right?”

He continued, “When he was going through stuff with Isabel, she was the one there trying to protect him and keep him from getting into trouble and going down the wrong path. She’s constantly looked out for him even though he tells her not to. She’s returned that tough love with a lot of care back, and I don’t know that he’s experienced that with any other rookie. So to answer your question, I think he’s going to continue to be tough on her, but it’s different. I think he’s always going to worry and care about her because I think there’s something more with him than just another rookie. Whether it’s deeper friendship or whether it’s going to be love, whatever the case is, she’s not his typical rookie.”

Winter also told HollywoodLife at the time that he would be open to a romantic relationship between Chen and Bradford.” I think it’d be great to see it develop,” he said. “I don’t think it should be something that happens all of a sudden like him and Rachel or Lucy and Emmett where they’re in bed one day and, boom, they’re together. That moment when and if it happens… We always joke it’s the Ross and Rachel moment. Everybody’s waiting for this to happen. Will it ever happen? Well, if it does happen, are they going to screw it up? It needs to be fumbled and bumbled and messed around until that spark happens. It’ll be that much bigger. You know, when I gave her CPR when I rescued her, everybody took it like I made out with her.”

When asked if he thought Bradford was in love with Chen, Winter told HollywoodLife, “I know fans think that we’re both in love with each other. I think there are real and new feelings emerging for Bradford that is making it very frustrating for him. Because I don’t think he’s ever had this happen. With his ex-wife, they were in the academy together and they came up together. This is different. I don’t think he’s ever had this sort of muster of emotion and feeling for a rookie. I don’t think he’s ever allowed it. I think his walls are so thick and hard, especially because he met his wife in the academy, so he wouldn’t really be doing that anyway. He was married. But I think this is the first time that hard exterior is being chipped away by someone who’s been persistent. I do think there is a real care and love that’s evolving into more that is frustrating for him because he’s not sure how to deal with it or how to process it. We always joke on set… Who would make the first move? Would it be Chen or Bradford if it were to happen?”

Will there be a Rookie season 6?

Will there be a Rookie season 6? The answer seems to be yes. While ABC hasn’t officially renewed The Rookie for a season 6, the show has already started casting for the upcoming season. In March 2023, acting agency Stan Kirsch Studios shared an Instagram post announcing that their client, Dave Kumar, had been cast in the upcoming season. “Congrats to @davekumar_ on booking his role in #ABC’s #TheRookie!!!” the post read. “thank you!!” Kumar commented.

Many fans also took to the post’s comments expressing their excitement over The Rookie season 6. “Wow! The Rookie season 6?” Instagram user @coli.fata commented. Instagram user @emma_amelia95 added, “So The Rookie is getting a season 6?” “#therookie #season6,” Instagram user @evilremobadkitty wrote.

