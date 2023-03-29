Credit: ©2023 Hallmark Media/David Brown

“Family knows best.”

Last week, Hallmark fans got their first look at the network’s new rodeo series Ride, and this Sunday the drama continues as many have to set their differences aside into order to put the ranch first…

In the April 2, 9 pm, episode titled “Rodeo and Juliet,” Cash takes part in the Boulder Rocky Mountain Rodeo and his big ride puts the McMurrays back in business! However, things might not be easy sailing for Tuff and Valeria when they are forced to repair their friendship as they work to save the ranch.

In the preview video, Isabel informs her family, “I don’t think y’all realize how deep in the red we are.” Cash has an idea, one that involves him hitting up the local rodeos, but Missy objects and reminds him he’ll be trading millions for pocket change by going that route. So, what does Missy have in mind for Cash? “You want to be a pro athlete,” she states. “You have to start acting like one,” and it’s clear Cash has a lot of training ahead — with Missy cracking the whip.

And when someone calls to talk about selling the ranch, Isabel refuses to give up her family’s legacy and states, “We need a Plan B.” Could the mysterious visitor who turns up in the fancy SUV be a part of that “Plan B?” Stay tuned!

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube