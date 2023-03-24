Credit: Getty Images

Brace yourselves. Addison Montgomery might be in real danger after a devastating accident on this week’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. (Warning: Spoilers for season 19, episode 11). Ahead of next week’s two-part finale, we’re all wondering: Does Addison Montgomery die on Grey’s Anatomy?

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s hit medical drama, based in Seattle, Washington, that focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (previously known as Seattle Grace Hospital and Seattle Grace Mercy West). Actress Kate Walsh plays the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery, a talented neonatal surgeon and OB/GYN specializing in maternal-fetal medicine and fetal surgery.

After appearing in early seasons of Grey’s and starring in the spin-off, Private Practice, Montgomery most recently returned to the show as a recurrent character in season 19. In the current season, Montgomery is facing new challenges navigating a post-Roe V. Wade world for her and her patients, but will writers kill Addison off just as she’s made her comeback?

Read on to learn about Kate Walsh’s extensive history on the show, her awaited return to Grey Sloan and whether she could die in season 19.

What is Kate Walsh’s history on Grey’s Anatomy?

What is Kate Walsh’s history on Grey’s Anatomy? Walsh’s first appeared in the very first season of the successful drama as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)’s estranged wife. From 2007 to 2013, she starred in her very own spin-off, Private Practice, alongside Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) on ABC. The series chronicled Montgomery’s journey as she created her practice in Los Angeles, married fertility specialist Jake Reilly (Benjamin Bratt) and adopted their son, Henry Montgomery.

Walsh returned to Grey’s in season 18, episode 3 for a multi-episode stint that did not disappoint. All fans could talk about was her reunion with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo); the two had an emotional conversation in an elevator, and Montgomery’s grieved the death of her ex-husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and Grey’s widow, in what would go down as one of the greatest moments in the show’s history. In an interview with Variety in 2021, Wash talked about what it was like coming back after many years off. “It felt just beautiful and I was so pleased,” Walsh told reporters. She also noted that the door was open for her return in future episodes. “Nobody knows what the future holds… but for now, this is what we’ve got planned: just to have Addison pop in and we’ll see what happens, what transpires,” she added.

Her episodes in season 18 were successful, because, in 2022, Variety reported that Walsh would be reprising her role on a recurring basis for Grey’s Anatomy season 19. This concurred with the news that Ellen Pompeo would be taking on a reduced role in the forthcoming season. The show also revealed a new round of surgical interns played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. Wash officially made her return in the third episode of season 19, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” to educate teenagers on the importance of safe sex (we’re not surprised!).

Does Addison Montgomery die on Grey’s Anatomy?

Does Addison Montgomery die on Grey’s Anatomy? The truth is, we’re not exactly sure — but the writers could very well kill Montgomery off like they have done to so many of our favorites (think: Derek Shepherd, Mark Sloan, George O’Malley, Lexie Grey, the list goes on.). But with Pompeo limited role — and the number of original cast members dwindling — they might save her to assume a greater role in the series moving forward.

In the show’s latest episodes, the issue of abortion care is at the forefront. In season 19, episode 11, directed by Kim Raver, Addison is at the hospital teaching a group of visiting OBGYN residents where abortions were outlawed after Roe V. Wade was overturned. Meanwhile, an angry group of protesters, protesting abortion rights, starts to multiply outside of the hospital. Chief Teddy (Kim Raver) is called in, and things get serious when a brick — which displayed the words “Murder Montgomery” — flies through the glass window and hits intern Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), giving him a concussion.

We soon find out that one of the out-of-state residents posted on social media that she would be working in Seattle with Montgomery. Addison has received backlash because of her reproductive medical care, especially in her private practice, and she admitted that she now wears a bulletproof vest after being attacked. At the end of the episode, the group exited the clinic hoping to avoid protesters, but unfortunately, that’s when tragedy strikes.

As they walk out of the building, the trainee approaches Addison in the middle of the street to say thank you. When the trainee accidentally drops her papers and Montgomery leans down to help, Bailey screams at them to get out of the way. A vehicle was driving straight toward them, and it eventually struck Montgomery and the girl. In a shocking scene, both were sprawled on the ground lifeless, as doctors rushed to help them.

As for the fate of Addison’s character in Grey’s Anatomy, we’re going to have to wait until the second-part finale, which airs on Thursday, March 30, at p.m. on ABC, to see what happens.

If Walsh leaves Grey’s Anatomy, she’ll be joining fellow costar Kelly McCreary (aka Maggie Pierce), who told Deadline in March 2023 that would be departing the show after nine seasons. There are also rumors that Debbie Allen, an executive producer who also plays Catherine Fox, is leaving the show after her character’s aggressive cancer returned. Also, as we already know, Pompeo is departing the drama to focus on an untitled limited series at Hulu, scaling back the actress’ role as Meredith.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC.

