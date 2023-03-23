DWTS’ Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten Are Sparking Dating Rumors They Were Spotted ‘Smiling’ & ‘Giggling’ on a Date
A new Dancing With the Stars romance might be in the works. Former Bachelorette and DWTS contestant Gabby Windey and DWTS pro-dancer Alan Bersten were spotted on a dinner date on March 15 in Los Angeles. Now, we’re all wondering: Are Gabby and Alan dating after Dancing with the Stars season 31 or are they just friends?
The pair first met when Windey was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 31. She was paired with professional DWTS dancer Val Chmerkovskiy; the duo made it all the way to second place and were named runner-ups for the coveted Mirrorball (the trophy ultimately went to Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas).
When Chmerkovskiy missed the 2022 Halloween episode of DWTS after testing positive for COVID-19, Gabby and Alan were paired together. They performed an Argentine tango to “Shivers” by District 78 featuring Mikayla Lynn (you can watch them perform the dance for Dancing With the Stars on YouTube). Berston was competing with country singer Jessie James Decker before they were eliminated a week prior on October 24, 2022.
Alan shared an Instagram post with Gabby shortly after their passionate performance. He wrote in the caption: “what?!!!! @gabby.windey crushed it tonight. I was so happy to be able to fill in for @valentin. You have taught gabby so well, and I hope we did you proud!”
View this post on Instagram
Keep reading for everything we know about Gabby and Alan’s relationship so far. Also, learn what happened between Gabby and DWTS competitor Vinny Guadagnino and why things didn’t work out.
Are Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten aating after Dancing With the Stars Season 31?
Are Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten dating after Dancing With the Stars season 31? We’re not exactly sure, but we do know that they have been spotted out in public together. According to People, Windey and Bersten went on a date to the restaurant Avra in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 15, 2022.
Eyewitnesses told People that Windey and Bersten ordered champagne after being seated and were “constantly smiling and giggling” throughout the dinner date. Sources also told the magazine that the two are looking for love. “They’re both single. He wants to find love and so does she…He asked her out. This is their first date,” the insider said. “They haven’t been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS, and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this.”
Another onlooker described the date in further detail. “Alan often leaned in close to Gabby, who was dressed casually in a white tee but dressed it up with a black skirt with a slit and heels with her hair half up and half down,” the source also told People. “They sat outside at a private table. Gabby took her phone out to show Alan something and they both smiled.”
On the same day of the supposed date, Windey posted an Instagram story out to dinner with a mystery man (which we now know was likely Bersten). The snap showed several plates of food on a restaurant table alongside another person’s hand.
Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer during season 9 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in September 2022. Rumors started swirling about the couple’s status when Winey stopped wearing her engagement ring on DWTS. Windey and Schwer also stopped sharing photos with each other on Instagram, and her ex-fiancé stopped attending her dance performances.
In November 2022, Windey finally revealed that the couple had broken off their engagement on the show. “For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” she said, when asked about her and Val’s waltz routine. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”
Windey spoke to US Weekly in November 2022 and said that she was trying to move past her relationship with Schwer. “Ultimately, I’m just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall—being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it’s just kind of trying to move forward,” she said.
What happened between Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino?
What happened between Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino? For a little while, we thought Windey was going to get together with another DWTS contestant. Windey and the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star caught the attention of fans and media outlets when they sent flirtatious messages to one another on social media.
On the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022, Windey told US Weekly that she would be open to a possible romance with Guadagnino. “I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” Windey replied at the time. “Gabby, tan, laundry,” she said, jokingly referring to the Jersey Shore tagline “Gym, tan, laundry.”
Guadagnino told US Weekly in January 2023 that he and Windey were not dating, but acknowledged that they have great chemistry. “We’re both, like, comedians. So, that’s why we get along and that’s also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other,” he added. “She was doing the show and I lost. Next thing you know, she’s on [the DWTS] tour…It’s complicated, but she’s an awesome person.”
As for Windey and Bersten’s relationship status moving forward, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Don’t worry—we’ll keep you updated on the latest about Windey and Bersten’s potential fling.
For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.