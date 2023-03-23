Credit: Getty Images

Congratulations are in order! Chicago Fire actor Jon-Michael Ecker is expecting his first child with wife, actress and model Laura James, the couple announced on Instagram in March 2023.

The 40-year-old actor has been in a relationship with 32-year-old James since 2019. While we don’t know the exact details about how the couple first met, it could have very well been on set (both appeared on popular primetime TV shows at the same time—Ecker on Chicago Fire and James on S.W.A.T).

The couple’s first shared a photo together in November 2019. The Instagram post by Ecker wished James a happy 29th birthday. “There are very few people I’ll put on nice clothes for so let’s wish this one a happy birthday. Enjoy what’s left of your 20’s because before you know it you’ll be as old as me,” he wrote in the caption.

Ecker and James officially got married in October 2022 at the President James K. Polk Home and Museum in Tennessee. They celebrated their nuptials by sharing some of their wedding photos on Instagram. “Some weekends are just better than others. #wedding,” Ecker said.

As for the exciting news about Ecker and James’ forthcoming little one, read on to learn about the couple’s baby announcement, the expected due date and more!

Jon-Michael Ecker and Laura James’ baby announcement

On March 9, Ecker announced that the couple was expecting their first child. He shared the news by posting a picture of James embracing her baby bump.

“In this big book of life, this has to be one of the most exciting…and scariest chapters. Gonna have to start spending less on sandpaper and more on diapers. Not sure how @lauraellenjames does it but just 4 months to go,” he said. James commented on her husband’s post: “Love you you’re going to be the best dad.”

The couple received congratulations from Chicago Fire actress Kara Killmer, who commented on Ecker’s post, “Congrats, Jon! So happy for you both, and what a fun little peanut you already have!” They also received a comment from Queen of the South actress Veronica Verónica Falcón, who wrote: “omg!!!!!! Congrats you guys!!! Felicidades!!!!! @lauraellenjames and you dear Jon, wow!!!”

On James’ Instagram profile, she showed off her baby bump in a dimly lit room with her growing stomach on full display. “5 months with you 🤍 we can’t wait to meet you,” she in the caption that accompanied the photo.

As of March 2023, James is five months pregnant and has four months to go until the baby is born around July 2023, according to the couple’s posts.

Who are Jon-Michael Ecker and Laura James?

Ecker is an actor best known for his roles in Chicago Fire, Firefly Lane, Narcos, Gossip Girl: Acapulco, Corazón Valiente and more. He famously played fan-favorite Lieutenant Greg Grainger in Chicago Fire, the popular NBC drama that details the lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of Chicago Fire Department’s Firehouse 51. He first appeared as the charming lieutenant in the fourth episode of season 19, “Funny What Things Remind Us,” as a love interest for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), the paramedic on Ambulance 61. Ultimately, their relationship went flat because of Brett’s unresolved feelings for Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Although Grainger’s guest arc concluded in season 9, episode 13, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas told TV Line in 2021 that he would open to the character returning. “I really like him,” he said. “I would definitely want to see him again next season.” The actor has also appeared in Firefly Lane, Narcos, Gossip Girl: Acapulco, the telenovela Corazón Valiente and more. His father, Guy Ecker, is a famous telenovela actor best known for his portrayal of Sebastián Vallejo in the Colombian telenovela, Café con aroma de mujer.

His wife, model and fellow actress Laura James, played lawyer Molly Hicks—daughter of LAPD Commander Robert Hicks—on the CBS primetime drama S.W.A.T. James joined the show in 2018 for season 2 and remained on the show until her last appearance in season 4. Her character had a brief romance with Jim Street (Alex Russell), but the relationship sizzled after Street realizes that he still has feelings for Chris and he is unable to treat Hicks the way that she deserves.

In 2012, James won the 19th cycle of America’s Next Top Model and signed with L.A. Models and New York Model Management. She’s also acted in numerous films and movies, including S.W.A.T, The Young and the Restless, The Lost Day, Hello Ladies, The Youth and more.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

