What Car Does Remy Drive in FBI: Most Wanted? Here’s the Exact ‘Vintage’ Vehicle He Uses to Hunt Criminals
Since he replaced special Jess as the new leader of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, viewers have had questions about what car Remy drives in FBI: Most Wanted and why it’s so special.
FBI: Most Wanted is CBS’ drama series following the special agents of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which tracks and captures notorious and dangerous criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Dylan McDermott plays Remy Scott, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent who replaces Special Agent Jesse “Jess” LaCroix as the leder of the Fugitive Task Force after LaCroix’s death in season 3. FBI: Most Wanted is a spinoff of FBI and the second show in Dick Wolf and Derek Haas’ FBI franchise, followed by FBI: International.
In an interview with Backstage in October 2022, McDermott — who is known for playing villains in shows like Law & Order: Organized Crime and American Horror Story — explained why he wanted to play a “good guy” for a change in FBI: Most Wanted. I’d been playing some questionable people for a while, and I felt like I was maybe going to overstay my welcome if I kept doing it. So I knew it was time to make that move once again into playing someone noble and good. When [FBI: Most Wanted] came along, that certainly was on my mind,” he said.
He continued of Remy, “There’s a mystery about him that I like playing. I think he’s always going to be a leader; he’s going to be the first one in the door. He loves what he does. But at the same time, he’s trying to repair something in himself for letting his brother die. I think that’s why he continues to do [his work] in such a passionate way.”
But back to Remy’s car in FBI: Most Wanted. Read on for what we know about the car Remy drives in FBI: Most wanted and how it’s associated with race cars at the Grand Prix, Formula One and more professional races.
What car does Remy drive in FBI: Most Wanted?
What car does Remy drive in FBI: Most Wanted? Remi drives a vintage Alfa Romeo convertible, according to a 2022 blog post by Wolf Entertainment, the production company behind the FBI, Chicago and Law & Order franchises. Remy Scott, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent and the leader of the Fugitive Task Force, made his debut in FBI: Most Wanted in season 3, episode 17, “Covenant,” replacing FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jesse “Jess” LaCroix (Julian McMahon), who dies in season 3. Dylan McDermott, who plays Remy, also played Richard Whealtey in seasons 1 and 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is also produced by Wolf Entertainment.
“While leather-wearing Wheatley may be behind him, Dylan McDermott maintains his cool factor as Remy, the vintage Alfa Romeo convertible-driving FBI agent who got his start in the NY Field Office. This bagel-loving bachelor is quietly relishing his return to NYC, where he is originally from and where his family still lives, his Manhattan apartment, and seeing old friends again,” reads Wolf Entertainment’s description of Remy.
As for Remy’s car, Alfa Romeo Automobiles is an Italian luxury car manufacturer founded in Milan, Italy, in 1910. The name, A.L.F.A., is an acronym for Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica. While it’s unclear which specific model Remy drives on FBI: Most Wanted, Alfa Romeo is best known for its sport-oriented vehicles and has been involved in car racing, including competitions like the Grand Prix and Formula One, since 1911.
In an interview with Deadline in April 2022, McDermott talked about the transition from Wheatley, the main villain of Law & Order: Organized Crime, to Remy. “I think it’s really interesting. I’ve been reading comments online and people are saying, ‘It’s too soon. He’s Richard Wheatley, a bad guy.’ I relish in that because it’s amazing that people believe that I’m the character I’m playing,” he said. “Now they’re going to see me in a completely different light, going from Richard Wheatley to Remy Scott, two wildly different people with wildly different agendas in life.” He continued, “I knew instinctively that I had played some questionable people along the way and now it’s time to play someone good again. Remy Scott is that character.”
FBI: Most Wanted executive producer David Hudgins also told Deadline why McDermott’s reputation as Wheatley wasn’t a “concern” for him playing Remy. “From a writer’s standpoint and a creating the show standpoint, it was not a concern because we had an idea of this character conceptually early on and it just expanded even further when Dylan came onboard,” he said. “The idea was this guy is going to have some energy and some lightness and some ability to connect with people. Which I do think is one of his biggest assets. So I wasn’t concerned about the Richard Wheatley of it all.”
As for his first day on set of FBI: Most Wanted, McDermott told Deadline, “My first day of work was my introduction to the actors. Remy was introduced to them at the same time as Dylan. It was great because I was checking them out and they were checking me out. It was a little awkward but it all worked out beautifully.”
McDermott also told TV Insider in April 2022 that the special agents of the Fugitive Task Force “sized” Remy up, just as much as they “sized” him out when he joined FBI: Most Wanted. “The devastated team is checking him out, and he’s sizing them up as well. That gives us something to play over time. We learn a lot about him in [the first episode], which is great because you’re asking an audience to accept a new lead and they’ll be judging you,” he said.
As for how Remy is different than Jess, McDermott told TV Insider, “Remy is very good at what he does. He’s skilled. He’s intelligent. He’s got a dark, wry sense of humor. He’s physical, heroic. He’s self-effacing and just a little bit weird as well. Put that in a blender and you get this guy.” He continued, “He’s been in the FBI for a while, most recently in Las Vegas. There’s a personal side that gives him a reason for doing this job. I thought that was really important.” McDermott also confirmed to TV Insider that he was the one behind Remy’s “weirdness” that set him apart from other agents in the Fugitive Task Force. “I like to surprise people. [Executive producer] Dick Wolf gave me carte blanche to create and ad-lib on Organized Crime, and he gives me that freedom on FBI: Most Wanted as well,” he said.
FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.
