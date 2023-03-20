Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI, CBS screenshot, ABC

Count us in!

As the soaps lather up and get down to business for the week of March 20, Soaps.com tees up a quick refresher of what just happened on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless — and a preview of what’s to come. Do not read quickly, though, whatever you do. As it is, the contents of this article are so “Whaaat?” they’re likely to make your head spin even if you take in the info at regular speed!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Last Week: Hope asked Thomas to come back to work on her Hope For the Future line despite assuring her husband that she would do no such thing. Right on cue, Liam hit the roof, but once he removed his well-coiffed noggin from the plaster, stood by Hope. Upon learning that his parents had made up, Douglas decided to move back to the cabin. What’s more — ack! — he confided in Dad that he wished he and Hope could live together. (Read the moppet’s whole whackadoo history here.) Finally, as Sheila suspected that something was off with Bill — er, aside from his relationship with her — it was revealed that he was working with none other than Ridge and the FBI to put his houseguest away forever!

This Week: Somewhere, Liam’s Spidey senses will have to be tingling when Hope and Thomas start working together again on Hope For the Future — and working well together. In fact, on Friday, March 24, she revels in the dynamic between them. That’s not just us exaggerating, either — that’s direct from the spoilers supplied by the show! Does Liam have reason to be worried? Because, um, we sure are!

Days of Our Lives

Last Week: After a drugged EJ embarrassed himself in front of Mr. Shin, he and Stefan called a truce — only for the two brothers to privately declare war! Sloan hooked back up with Eric, then reluctantly teamed up with Belle to get his and Brady’s charges dropped. Off a drunken tryst with Alex, Gwen told Xander to get out of her life. Megan revealed that she had kept Marlena, Kate and Kayla alive to test her potentially life-saving serum, while the ladies learned that Rolf and a brainwashed Bo were in cahoots with the villainess. Finally, Hope teamed up with John and Steve.

This Week: That Gwen has gotta be the Energizer Bunny of Salem; she just keeps going, going, going. Despite having committed a whole litany of sins — #JusticeForLaura — she’s not only still twisting plot galore, now she has two men fighting over her. Who? Xander and Alex, of course. But can the guy who comes out on top in their Wednesday, March 22, brawl really be considered the winner, knowing that Gwen is the prize?

General Hospital

Last Week: After Dex saved Sonny from the sniper at the warehouse, the don returned the favor by saving his bodyguard when he found himself trapped by the gunman. Eileen provided Victor with news that the Ice Princess necklace hadn’t been destroyed and, in fact, Robert was in possession of it. At the same time, Scorpio said that it was time to begin phase two of the plan to deal with Victor. Cody opened up to Dante about Mac being his father, adding that he had no plans to reveal the family tie. Trina, Joss, Cam and Spencer agreed for the sake of baby Ace that it was best for now to drop the charges against Esme so she’d be freed from prison along with the boy. And while Obrecht was able to be Willow’s bone-marrow donor, the procedure was nonetheless delayed until the anticoagulants the doctor had been taking were fully out of her system.

This Week: It may seem like old times when Willow and ex-husband Chase have a heart-to-heart talk on Tuesday, March 21. The topic? We have a feeling that it’s going to be Brook Lynn, because after the singing detective receives a bit of advice from his old flame, his new one lays her cards on the table on Wednesday, March 22. Do these two crazy kids stand a chance of making it work?

The Young and the Restless

Last Week: Phyllis and Jeremy set a plan in motion to “deal with” Diane. Victoria propositioned Nate, who turned her down. (“Paging Victoria Newman to HR. Victoria Newman, report to HR, please.”) Sally shared her concerns about Summer with Nick, while Kyle and his missus reacted badly to news of Jack and Diane’s engagement. Finally, paying a visit to Devon about McCall Unlimited, Victor was shocked to discover that daughter Abby was sleeping with the billionaire.

This Week: What’s a party without a party girl, right? As Genoa City’s bicentennial gala gets underway, at the top of the guest list will be none other than Victor’s ex-wife. Oh, wait — that hardly narrows it doesn’t, does it? He’s had a few. (Remember them all here.) The one who’s returning for the festivities is troublemaking Leanna Love, who literally wrote the book on the ruthless tycoon!

See where you stand on daytime’s most polarizing characters, couples and storylines as you peruse the below photo gallery dedicated to the fan wars that just won’t end.