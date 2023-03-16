Credit: ©Hallmark Entertainment/Courtes

If you’re missing Elizabeth, Lucas and the rest of Hope Valley’s residents, you may be wondering: When does When Calls the Heart season 10 come out and will there be a season 11?

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series.

Since the premiere of When Calls the Heart, which was Hallmark Channel’s first original scripted series, the show has become a phenomenon. The show’s most recent season, season 9, was watched by more than 8.6 million viewers and ranked number one as the most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable networks. With the anticipation around the next season, it’s understandable why Hearties want to know: When does When Calls the Heart season 10 come out? Read on for what we know about the When Calls the Heart season 10 ahead.

When does When Calls the Heart season 10 come out?

When does When Calls the Heart season 10 come out? When Calls the Heart season 10 premieres on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET / PT and 8 p.m. Ct on Hallmark Channel.

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30. This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them!” Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thatcher on When Calls the Heart and is also an executive producer on the show, said in a statement in March 2023.

How many episodes are in When Calls the Heart season 10?

How many episodes are in When Calls the Heart season 10? There are 10 episodes in When Calls the Heart season 10, which will air Sundays from late July 2023 to early October 2023.

What will When Calls the Heart season 10 be about?

What will When Calls the Heart season 10 be about? The When Calls the Heart season 9 finale saw several cliffhangers for the town of Hope Valley: Henry Gowen and Mei Sou return; rosemary LeVeaux Coulter tells her husband, Leland “Lee” Coulter, that she’s pregnant; a fire destroys the Queen of Hearts Saloon; and Lucas Bouchard proposes to Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton.

In an Instagram post in November 2022, Krakow teased that When Calls the Heart season 10 will be one of the show’s most “engaging and electrifying seasons yet.” “Elizabeth Thatcher once said ‘For what is life but a bittersweet mixture of sadness, wonderment, hope, and joy,'” she captioned a photo of her filming as Elizabeth. “As we wrap our 10th season of @wcth_tv, I’m feeling all of those things and more! 10 seasons of stories & memories, friendship & love, and laughter & tears. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and pride! Thank you @hallmarkchannel for continuing to be such champions of WCTH; we still have lots more stories to tell! Thank you to our crew & cast for your friendship and for all of your hard work this season!”

She continued, “And of course thank you to our #Hearties for your unwavering support and passion – we wouldn’t be here without you! We’ll be sharing more soon, but let me tell you…it’s going to be one of the most engaging and electrifying seasons yet.” When Calls the Heart‘s official Instagram account also called season 10 “bigger and better” than previous seasons in a comment on Krakow’s post. “#Hearties are SO ready to support season ten bigger and better than we ever have before! Thanks to all of you for your dedication!!” the comment read.

Brian Bird, the co-creator and executive producer of When Calls the Heart, responded to rumors season 10 will be the last season of When Calls the Heart in a tweet in February 2023. (The rumors came after the premiere for season 10 was delayed to July 2023, when previous seasons premiered between January and April.) “As I said there are many good reasons for every decision. And trust me, we are very strong in the demos that matter to us,” he tweeted at the time. “My optimism is not misplaced. May I suggest, stop fretting and speculating and embrace the optimism with me? Just my two cents.”

He added that When Calls the Heart “consistently generates the highest ratings” for Hallmark Channels and he sees a “long run” for the show. He continued, “Well, profitability is based on ratings, which dictate advertising prices. And #WCTH consistently generates the highest ratings for scripted series on Sunday nights the last several seasons… so I like the #Hearties chances for a good long run in #HopeValley.”

Will there be a When Calls the Heart season 11?

Will there be a When Calls the Heart season 11? The answer is yes. Hallmark confirmed there will be a When Calls the Heart season 11, which will have 12 episodes and start production in the beginning of July 2023. “When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalogue and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Channel, said in a statement in March 2023. “The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience and it’s only going to get bigger and better in season 11.”

Krakow added in her own statement, “I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

When Calls the Heart is available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.

