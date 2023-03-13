forbes-march-mashup-jp
You won’t believe what the actor allegedly stole.

Well, we guess now we’ve heard everything. Soap vet Forbes March was arrested earlier this month, our sister site Deadline reports, and charged with grand larceny for the alleged theft of used cooking oil from a diner. Yes, you read that right — not just cooking oil from a diner but used cooking oil from a diner.

It sounds bonkers to us, too, but according to the article, the police estimate that the cooking oil could have sold for more than a thousand bucks. 

Er, why on earth? It turns out that used cooking oil can be used to manufacture biofuels, so as fuel prices have risen in recent years, the frequency of its theft has increased, in particular in the Northeast, where March now runs a firewood-delivery company. He and another man are accused of siphoning cooking oil from a storage container behind a diner in Ulster, NY.

Back in his soap days, March played Scott Chandler on All My Children between Daniel Cosgrove’s stints as Stuart’s son; vintner Nash Brennan, a love interest for Jessica Buchanan’s alternate personality Tess on One Life to Live; and Mason Jarvis, a spoiler in As the World Turns’ Luke/Noah romance.

