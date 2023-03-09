Credit: ©Hallmark Entertainment/Courtes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re the type of person that watches Hallmark Christmas movies in July, you may want to know about Hallmark Movies Now’s free trial and why it’s a must-have for fans of When Calls the Heart and more soapy dramas.

Hallmark Movies Now is Hallmark’s original streaming service with hundreds of movies and TV shows from Hallmark’s networks including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Hall of Fame. The service includes both original Hallmark movies and TV shows—including When Calls the Heart and The Way Home—as well as original content exclusive to Hallmark Movies Now, such as When Hope Calls, a spinoff of When Calls the Heart.

So how long is Hallmark Movies Now’s free trial and what’s included in the service? Read on for more about Hallmark Movie Now’s free trial and why it’s the only streaming service you will need from now on.

How much is Hallmark Movies Now?

Hallmark Movies Now costs $5.99 per month for a monthly subscription or $59.99 per year for a yearly subscription, which saves users around $12 or 17 percent from the monthly subscription.

How long is Hallmark Movies Now’s free trial?

Hallmark Movies now offers a seven-day free trial with Amazon’s Prime Video. To sign up for the free trial, subscribers will need to have a Prime Video account. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial and costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which also offers a 30-day free trial and costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Hallmark Movie Now’s free trial with Prime Video.

What’s on Hallmark Movies Now?

Hallmark Movies Now is Hallmark’s official streaming service and offers hundreds of movies and TV shows from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Hall of Fame. Hallmark Movies Now also offers original movies and TV shows exclusive to the service, such as When Hope Calls, a spinoff of Hallmark Channels’ When Calls the Heart, which debuted in 2019.

Hallmark Movies Now is available to stream on iPads and iPhones; AppleTV; Android OS and Android TV; Chromecast; Samsung TV; LG TV; Fire TV, Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube; Kindle Fire; Roku; and on smartphone and desktop web browsers including Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge.

How to watch Hallmark Channel live online for free

Hallmark Channel is available to stream on online TV services like Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $25 per month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month; Sling TV starts at $40 per month and offers 50 percent off your first month; and Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Read on for how to watch Hallmark Channel live online for free with services like Philo TV and Fubo TV.

Watch Hallmark Channel live online for free with Philo TV

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the free trial ends. Philo offers more than 70 channels including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Deck the Hallmark. Philo also comes with an unlimited DVR service that allows subscribers to record live or future shows to their DVR and save them for up to a year. Philo allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time and create up to 10 profiles per account. Unlike traditional cable services, Philo doesn’t require a contract and can be cancelled or restarted at any time. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Philo TV’s free trial.

Visit Philo.com Click “Start your 7-day free trial“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching Hallmark Channel on Philo

Watch Hallmark Channel live online for free with Fubo TV

Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month after the free trial ends. Fubo offers three plans: a Pro plan for $74.99 per month; an Elite plan for $84.99 per month; and a Premier plan for $94.99 per month. Each plan includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Fubo’s Pro plan includes 155 channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Elite plan includes 215 channels; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Premier plan includes 224 channels; Showtime; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo doesn’t require a contract and can be cancelled or restarted at any time.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching Hallmark Channel on Fubo

How to watch Hallmark Channel live online

Read on for how to watch Hallmark Channel live online with services like Sling TV and Hulu+ With Live TV.

Watch Hallmark Channel live online with Sling TV

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange for $40 per month; Sling Blue for $45 per month; and Sling Orange & Blue for $60 per month. Sling has a current deal where subscribers can receive 50 percent off for their first month, which lowers the price of Sling Orange’s first month to $20; Sling Blue to $22.50; and Sling Orange and Blue for $30. To watch Hallmark Channel, subscribers will need to add Sling TV’s Lifestyle Extra package, which costs $6 per month and includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, as well as Magnolia Network, LMN, FYI, Cooking Channel, VH1 and WE TV.

Sling Orange, which is suited toward sports and families, includes 31 channels; DVR service with 50 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on one device. Sling Blue, which is suited toward news and entertainment, includes 42 channels, DVR service with 50 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Sling Orange & Blue, which consists of both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, includes 45 channels, loud DVR storage with 50 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Sling doesn’t require a contract and can be cancelled or restarted at any time.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching Hallmark Channel on Sling

Watch Hallmark Channel live online with Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $69.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $82.99 per month. Both plans includes more than 85 channels; DVR service with unlimited recording space; and the ability to stream on multiple devices. Each plan also includes Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Along with more than 85 live channels, Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan includes free subscriptions to Hulu with ads; Disney Plus with ads; and ESPN Plus with ads. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-free plan includes free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads; Disney Plus with no ads; and ESPN Plus with ads. Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t require a contract and can be cancelled or restarted at any time.

Visit Hulu.com/LiveTV Click “Sign Up Now“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching Hallmark Channel on Hulu+ With Live TV

What’s on Hallmark Channel?

Hallmark Channel airs both original movies and TV shows, and syndicated programs. See below for a list of Hallmark Channel’s original movie series and TV shows.

Hallmark Channel original TV shows

When Calls the Heart

The Way Home

Rodeo

Inspiration, Please!

When Hope Calls

Meet the Peetes

Chesapeake Shores

Good Witch

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Cedar Grove

Hallmark Channel original movies