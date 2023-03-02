Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Michael Larsen

The network stars reunite once again.

Fans loved watching All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) and Will Kemp in Hallmark’s sweet feature Love, Romance & Chocolate, as well as in the holiday hit Christmas Waltz, and now the network favorites are teaming up once again by starring in and executively producing a new movie for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries titled The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, as first reported exclusively by ET.

“After the success of Christmas Waltz, viewers have been clamoring for another movie with this charismatic duo,” stated Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at Hallmark Media. “When Will came to us with this fun spin on a whodunnit, we knew that it was the perfect opportunity to reunite him with Lacey.”

Currently filming in Malta, and set to premiere later this year, the movie is based on a story and characters created by Kemp and Aubrey Day surrounding the competitive world of ballroom dance. Chabert will lead the way as no-nonsense detective Constance Bailey who favors working alone and ends up going undercover when a high-profile CEO is murdered right before his company’s high-stakes ballroom competition between senior executives.

More: Meet one soap’s cutest little newcomers

Though she’s assigned to act as one of the contestants, Constance can’t dance, which in turn leads her to partner up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore, played by Kemp. And like with any exciting mystery, it’ll take more than good dancing and romance to nab this killer — especially when the suspect list keeps growing!

We’ll be sure to update our readers when the 2023 premiere date is released.

And don’t forget about another big return to the screen, as CBS’ Fire Country is back with an all-new episode this Friday — and we have your guide to a who’s who in the cast via our photo gallery below.