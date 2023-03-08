Fans Rejoice! When Calls the Heart Meets Chesapeake Shores in New Hallmark Movie Premiere
Two favorites team up for a double dose of romance.
Chesapeake Shores may have come to an end following its cancellation last year on the Hallmark Channel but we have news as to where fans can see an actor who played one of the handsome O’Brien men. Brendan Penny (Kevin) will star opposite When Calls the Heart leading lady Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) in the network’s new Saturday, April 15, premiere The Wedding Cottage.
As part of Hallmark’s Spring Into Love event, the story follows a wedding guide creator (Krakow), who must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage (Penny) to renovate the dilapidated structure in order to host a contest-winning couple for their dream nuptials.
Earlier last month, Penny posted a photo to tease his new project and stated, “Just waiting in my trailer…. so, I will see all of you soon.”
And Krakow later shared a couple of photos behind the scenes where it appears she and Penny have no trouble creating a little fun when the cameras stop rolling.
“Three weeks of laughing till I cry with this one,” she stated, while also including a photoshopped pic of them smack dab on a container of cottage cheese.
Fans were so excited that the network had cast Penny and Krakow in the movie, and Julie Onderak rejoiced, “Absolutely yes to this pairing! Thank you Hallmark!” And apparently this isn’t the first time Krakow has made a “punny” post since Ashley commented, “Pun game always on point,” while Marianne Cline had a funny reply of her own, “Puns really are your calling curd at this point.”
In another post, to announce that they had wrapped filming, Krakow stated, “And that’s a wrap! Gonna go cry now.”
So, be sure to set your DVRs and tune in for their movie at 8 pm, and don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of When Calls the Heart on Sunday, July 30, at 9 pm.
