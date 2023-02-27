We can tell you what it is, though.

Spring is right around the corner and we have a treat for fans… two soap favorites are teaming up and will star opposite each other in a new Hallmark movie. ET has learned exclusively that Days of Our Lives’ Chandler Massey (Will) and The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) will play Maggie and Henry in The Professional Bridesmaid, which premieres on Saturday, April 8, at 8 pm.

So, what will these two be mixed up in come spring? The story follows Maggie, who had a knack for being a bridesmaid numerous times over the years, which in turn gave her the skills needed to go pro by now helping brides navigate the sometimes-rocky journey toward planning their special day. When she lands an important client, Alexis, the daughter of the mayor, who is up for re-election, the fact that she’s a hired bridesmaid must be kept secret.

In order to do so, Maggie is now introduced as Alexis’ old friend Maisie, but an ambitious local reporter named Henry is assigned to the society story and sniffing around for a scoop on the pending development of local park land. Maggie has her work cut out for her as she not only attempts to pull off the assignment as an undercover bridesmaid but she must also keep Henry focused on the wedding. This is where things get tricky because the more time they spend together, the harder it is to hide her true identity.

Will you be turning in to watch as Massey and King’s characters grow closer — much like in true soap fashion — over a lie? We sure will!

With Massey's character exiting Salem once again, and King no longer in daytime, view other stars that we'd love to see return to soaps in our photo gallery below.