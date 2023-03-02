For lovers of music, it’s the must-see event of the year as the Billboard Women in Music Awards are presented, live, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Best of all, you can watch without leaving the comfort of your home (or even this page) simply by checking out the video below!

The annual event is designed to recognize and further elevate music’s rising artists, creators, producers and executives by acknowledging their contributions to not only the industry, but to the larger community, as well.

This year’s event is being hosted by Quinta Brunson… perhaps better known as the creator, star and executive producer of the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary. And surely if anyone knows what it’s like to have their star on the rise, it is Brunson. After all, during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, she became the first Black woman in history to be nominated for three different awards in the comedy category. And while people love to say “it’s an honor just to be hominated,” she wound up walking away a winner of the Outstanding Writing trophy.

This year, the Billboard Women in Music Awards will shine a spotlight on numerous entertainers, including Woman of the Year SZA, Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Roalia, TWICE and more.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards have been around since 2007, when Reba McEntire was named the very first Woman of the Year. Taylor Swift is the only performer to have won that particular title twice (in both 2011 and 2014). She went on to top that upon being named Woman of the Decade in 2019.

In 2008, the awards introduced a new category, the Rising Star award, which this year will be presented to Doechii.