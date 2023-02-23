Credit: ABC Screenshot

“Please save these two women from continuing to slobber!”

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but it sounds as if Liam Neeson might disagree. It seems that when he swung by The View on the day after Valentine’s Day to promote a new project, things did not exactly go as he’d hoped. In fact, if the actor’s body language on display during the segment could be translated, it might shout, “Someone get me out of here!”

As Neesen told the folks at Rolling Stone, he went into the segment with high hopes. “I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, ‘Oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem.”

Unfortunately, upon sitting down with that day’s hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro — things didn’t exactly go as he’d hoped they might.

“Our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

It probably didn’t help that the show had a pre-prepared video featuring Behar repeatedly making jokes about her crush on Neeson and how his movies “get me so aroused.”

“The segment’s all about this — oof — thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush,” he told the magazine. “It’s just a bit embarrassing.”

By the end of the second segment, it appeared that Neeson was pretty much over what had turned into a bit of a cringefest. As he told a story about the filming of Star Wars, Navarro turned to Goldberg and quipped, in reference to Hostin and Griffin, “Please save these two women from continuing to slobber.”

As the segment ended, Goldberg joked, “I’m afraid to invite you back, but I will.” Proving gracious as ever, Neeson accepted the invitation… although we’ll have to see if he actually takes them up on it!

