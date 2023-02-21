Credit: Getty Images

Our hearts go out to the Guiding Light and Nashville star on this profound loss.

Hayden Panettiere, an alum of One Life to Live, where she played Sarah Roberts from 1994 – 1997, and Guiding Light, where she landed her best-known daytime role of Lizzie Spaulding and appeared from 1997 – 2000, has lost her beloved younger sibling, Jansen Panettiere.

The sad news came to light on Sunday February 20, when TMZ reported that the actor and artist had passed away in New York over the weekend.

Their sources in law enforcement alleged that police were called to a residence at around 5:30 PM on Sunday, and added that no foul play was suspected.

The death was confirmed by People, who had no further details on the passing of Panettiere, who was just 28 years old.

As many will recall, Hayden Panettiere has been working to overcome a troubled history, and the tragic news about her younger brother, who shared her beautiful smile, will have been absolutely devastating for her to hear.



Panettiere and her brother, whose parents are Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, have both enjoyed success in acting. Jansen had a long list of credits including Even Stevens, Third Watch, and Walking Dead, and worked on Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes with his big sis. The siblings both worked to raise funds for Ukraine, a cause dear to their hearts.

The actress, who gained primetime fame starring as Juliette Barnes in Nashville, and is set for a return to the big screen as Kirby in Scream VI in March, has yet to make a statement regarding her brother’s death. Not always active on social media, she last shared a photo of her and her brother enjoying “sibling time” in Tahiti in 2021.

Jansen Panettiere posted a fun photo of the two of them less than a month ago, in which his sister was styling his hair amid laughter and smiles. He joked, “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me.”

Our hearts ache for Hayden Panettiere at this profound loss, and our condolences go out to her, her family, and Jansen Panettiere’s loved ones and friends at this difficult time.

