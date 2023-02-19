Yellowstone Shocker: Kevin Costner Being Killed Off as John Dutton?!? ‘You Can’t Take One Without the Other’
New interview confirms the patriarch is being targeted for death.
On the heels of the news that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is allegedly butting heads with series creator Taylor Sheridan over filming schedules, comes confirmation from one of its stars that John Dutton could be killed off in the second half of season five…
In a new interview with our sister publication, TV Line, Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton on the hit Paramount series, revealed that his character is, in fact, targeting his adoptive father and not just his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly).
Viewers will recall that Jamie, with the help of his new lover, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), initiated the impeachment of his father, who is currently serving — reluctantly — as Governor of Montana. This move led to a confrontation between Jamie and Beth, in which each of them declared war on the other. In this case, that means they are plotting to kill one another.
In an ensuing scene, Jamie and Sarah discuss him hiring someone to murder Beth, and his co-conspirator hedges, “If you’re going to go after Beth, you might as well, you know…”, which left viewers wondering if she was referring to him having John killed as well. When asked if that’s how he played it in his mind, Bentley confirmed, “Yeah, it’s John. John and her [Beth]… that’s the targets now.” He went on to explain, “They’re the actual danger… both have to go because you can’t take one without the other.”
It would be one way to deal with the reported behind-the-scenes issues involving Costner, but it’s hard to imagine Yellowstone without John Dutton. Might the hit series end if the patriarch meets his end in season five or six, should there be one? If so, how will it all lead into the new Matthew McConaughey-led Yellowstone spinoff in the works?
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, let us know how you think the situation with Jamie and Beth will play out in the comment section below.
Look over Yellowstone’s best Beth burns in the photo gallery below.