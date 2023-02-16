Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living; Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

When one door closes another one opens.

We have some big news to share for viewers of Live with Kelly and Ryan. After six seasons, co-host Ryan Seacrest announced today, live, that he will be leaving the talk show after this season. But wait… not to worry … the show will still go on and for fans of ABC’s All My Children, here’s a big treat just for you… Kelly Ripa’s (Hayley) new co-host will be none other than her husband, Mark Consuelos, who also played her Pine Valley love Mateo, as the show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark!

While we can’t wait to see the real-life couple reunited onscreen again, for those wondering what this means for Seacrest, the talent is going to head back to the west coast and remain a part of the ABC Entertainment family. He will also continue to host American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and will begin to make the move this spring while preparing for American Idol live shows in Los Angeles, California.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” Seacrest stated. “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” Ripa expressed of her soon-to-be former co-host. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

Executive Producer Michael Gelman assured viewers, “Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.” And did you know… “Ryan had initially signed on to host the show for three years and ended up staying on for six,” Gelman added.

So, be sure to keep tuning in to see the episodes leading up to Seacrest’s big farewell, as well as Consuelos’ debut on daytime’s number one talk show this season.

