You won’t want to miss next week’s all-new explosive episode.

If you’re not one of the 10.1 million viewers that tuned in to CBS’ hottest new drama last week then we have reasons for you to add Fire Country to your must-watch list. The show premiered in October 2022 and in January, it was renewed for a second season. In this day and age, with all of the premieres out there, that alone proves it’s already garnered a following.

The cast consists of Cal Fire firefighters and inmates of the California Conservation Camp Program that team up to battle the area’s wildfires. So, what’s the hook? The main player, Bode, is not only one of the convicts who resides at the inmate’s camp known as Three Rock, he’s the son of Division Chief Sharon Leone and Battalion Chief Vince Leone.

It’s been a rocky road having Bode back in his hometown. Though his mother couldn’t be happier to see her son making a go of the program that could shorten his prison sentence, as well as provide a brighter future ahead, his father blamed him for the death of their daughter — Bode’s sister — since he’d been driving the car at the time of the tragic accident.

Through the course of the season, and during various rescues, Vince and Bode have slowly closed the emotional gap between them — and the same can be said when it comes to Bode’s childhood BFFs Jake and Eve. However, aside from the family drama and death-defying rescues, the series offers romance, a look into addiction, and how it affects the lives of those close to the addict, medical emergencies and health issues, as well as past and present rivalries that’ll keep viewers glued to their seats.

While the network will be airing a repeat this week, come Friday, March 3, in the all-new episode titled “False Promises,” Bode will once again be forced to jump into action and lead the rescue efforts after a massive tree falls during a reforestation assignment, which threatens Eve’s life! Be sure to tune in at 9 pm, on CBS.

And it’s never too late to start watching, as Fire Country also streams on Paramount Plus.

Now that we’ve given you a few reasons to join the Cal Fire and Three Rock crews every Friday evening, get to know the Fire Country characters, and who’s connected to who, in the photo gallery below.