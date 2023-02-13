Wow, Could This Be the *Ultimate* Soap Crossover?!?
Some very familiar faces team up with daytime alums.
Well, it isn’t even spring yet but fans will already have an extra reason to look forward to Christmas this year. Three big soap faves have teamed up in the new holiday film Wine Country Christmas. The Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley), The Bold and the Beautiful’s Annika Noelle (Hope) and General Hospital’s Josh Swickard (Chase) will be joined by daytime alums Manuel Rafael Lozano (Young & Restless, ex-Dr. Frasier), Gregory Zarian (General Hospital, ex-Julius; Days of Our Lives, ex-Brent) and Cullen Douglas (Passions, shady guy).
“Just had a lovely (and windy) time watching our cast in action on the set of Wine Country Christmas,” announced Treadwell/Kelly Casting, along with a couple of photos of the stars.
Davidson also posted a video behind the scenes, which indeed proved to be very windy.
And she added another while practicing “the art of the perfect spit take.” In the video, the CBS soap actress looked at the camera and asked, “Ready?” When given the go-ahead, she took a drink of water then spit it out and asked, “How’d that look?” After being instructed that it was “too loose,” Davidson practiced some more and came up with a few more options for when it was time to film. “It’s not as easy as it looks,” she stated.
Though there is no other information as of yet for the film, stay tuned, as we will update our readers when more details are released.
