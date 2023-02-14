Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), ABC screenshot, Jill Johnson/JPI

There’s a thin line between love and “eh.”

This Valentine’s Day, Soaps.com is in the mood for love. Which, to be honest, is also what we’re in the mood for on Groundhog Day, Labor Day, Arbor Day and, um, every day. That’s beside the point. The question is, are our daytime dramas delivering the goods? Let’s take a look at them, one by one, and decide which make the grade.

General Hospital

The young couples on ABC’s soap — Spencer/Trina and Josslyn/Dex — are straight-up fire. And it deserves credit for managing to move Sonny from one frontburner pairing (with Carly) to another (with Nina) — that’s no mean feat. But somehow, it has also made us not care about Chase and Brook Lynn despite the fact that their portrayers have adorable chemistry. The show’s stabler duos are lovely but dull. And it’s slow to pivot away when something isn’t working (as it did with Austin/Maxie) — that is, if it pivots at all (still waiting for the towel to get thrown in on Dante/Sam and Carly/Drew). Grade: B

Credit: ABC

The Bold and the Beautiful

This soap is tough to grade because at any given moment, it only plays one storyline. (Two at most.) Right now, it’s Bill and Sheila, Sheila and Bill, pretty much around the clock. And while we can’t say that the pairing isn’t interesting, it also makes approximately zero sense. Steffy and Finn still get romantic every once in a while, but that relationship holds all the fascination of a TV test pattern. Donna and Eric are never on, Liam and Hope are all about Douglas, Brooke, Taylor and Ridge don’t seem to be allowed to have story unless it’s with each other, and Katie and Carter — sorry — are about as exciting as a glass of warm milk. Grade: D

Credit: CBS screenshot

The Young and the Restless

Complicated love triangle? Check, thanks to Nick/Sally/Adam. Promising rematch? Check, thanks to Daniel and Lily. More mature relationships in play? Check, thanks to Jack/Diane and, on the occasions when they get to love each other up, Victor and Nikki. But too many of the pairings on the show fall pancake-flat (a la Abby/Devon) or are as stale as month-old bread (a la Kevin/Chloe). Does anybody care whether Tucker reunites with Ashley or Nate dumps Elena for Victoria? Sad to say we don’t. And don’t even get us started on the erasing of Chelsea’s past with Billy to make them a future couple. Grade: C+

Credit: CBS screenshot

Days of Our Lives

If there’s one thing Peacock’s soap loves doing, it’s messing with couples. The show killed off one full half of the show’s veteran relationships, while “Xarah” may have set a record for world’s shortest marriage — and that says a lot in a town like Salem. Chanel and Allie are splitting so fast, our heads are spinning, and Will and Sonny have come dangerously close to falling apart thanks to Leo! And 25 years after they met, Eric and Nicole whiffed so hard on their big reunion, he’s now shacking up with Salem’s sleaziest, if funnest, lawyer (hey, Sloan) and Nicole’s diving headfirst back into EJ. At least Stephanie and Chad are kind of sweet together! Until Alex comes back. Grade: D-

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

What grades would you give the shows in the romance department? Drop ’em in a comment below, and on your way, check out our photo gallery that tells the love stories of, oh, about a bazillion couples past and present.