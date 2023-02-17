See What Some of Your Favorite Melrose Place Stars Look Like Today in 30 Gorgeous Then-and-Now Photos
In the 1990s, many people wanted to reside at 4616 Melrose Place.
Almost two years after Aaron Spelling brought viewers the popular teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, he delivered yet another award-winning series… Melrose Place debuted on FOX on Wednesday, July 8, 1992, and ran for nearly seven years until its last episode, which brought in 10.38 million viewers, on Monday, May 24, 1999.
And while the complex, consisting of eight apartments, was fictional, the drama that took place in and around its courtyard was very real — in the reel world, anyway. In the beginning, eight main characters were introduced, including Dr. Michael and Jane Mancini, Billy Campbell, Alison Parker, Jake Hanson, Matt Fielding, Rhonda Blair and Sandy Harling. Throughout the years, many new personalities were added to the mix, and a lot of them were former and would-be future soap stars — like The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital fave Jack Wagner (Nick; Frisco) as Dr. Peter Burns.
However, one of the first names to come to mind when thinking back on the primetime soap will always be Heather Locklear, who ended up boosting the show’s ratings. Though tough-as-nails Amanda Woodward didn’t storm onto the scene until later in the first season, the character was a force to be reckoned with and had been involved with just about every male on the show.
Locklear went on to reprise her role in the 2009 reboot, as did a few others including Calabro, Bissett, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga. In the end, low ratings and negative reviews led to its cancellation after just one season. You know what they say… the originals are always the best and in this case, it proved to be correct.
Take a walk down memory lane by viewing our gallery below featuring 30 then-and-now photos of the Melrose Place stars, as well as fun facts surrounding their characters and personal lives, then leave us your favorite memories from the series in the comment section.