Nice Shot, Cupid! Soaps Shown Up by Paramount+ With Peak Romance Love-apalooza
It’s love in the afternoon… or evening… or morning…
There’s nothing soap fans want more than a swoon-worthy romance. Is there anything better than watching a love story unfold through trials and tribulations until that oh-so-satisfying passionate kiss of happily ever after? Well, get your popcorn (and your tissues) ready, because Paramount+ has debuted “Peak Romance”, an all-new seasonal collection of over 200 romance-themed movies and seasonal episodes from beloved television series.
The stories have been collected into eleven themed carousels of entertainment, from “Classic Romance” (think The Great Gatsby, Dirty Dancing and Breakfast at Tiffany’s) to “Modern Love” (with The Lost City, Last Holiday and Licorice Pizza). Like your entanglements a little darker? Try “Twisted Romance”, featuring Basic Instinct, Vanilla Sky and House of Gucci. Feeling nostalgic? Paramount+ has you covered, with “90’s Love or Something Like it” (Runaway Bride and Almost Famous) or “2000s Rom-Coms” with Save the Last Dance and No Strings Attached. There’s even a carousel for the kiddos — “Valentine’s Yay” features love-struck episodes of everything from Peppa Pig to Rugrats.
And if you’re looking for something brand new to stream into your lovesick heart, Paramount+ is premiering the original comedy At Midnight on February 10. The film centers on Alejandro (Diego Boneta, Father of the Bride), a hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, Top Gun: Maverick), a movie star. He’s focused on opening his own business; she’s trying to concentrate on her new superhero film. When Sophie catches her co-star and boyfriend (Anders Holm) cheating, fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet… wanna guess at one time? (If you guessed anything other than “at midnight,” no chocolate-covered strawberries for you!)
If you want to fall in love even after Cupid flies, catch a dreamy episode of the CBS Original series Ghosts on Thursday, Feb. 16. In “A Date to Remember,” Sam and Jay help Thorfinn create a perfect first date with Flower. There’s even a special themed episode of The Price is Right at Night airing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, featuring couples getting a chance to win amazing prizes including romantic getaways for two.
