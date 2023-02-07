Credit: Hallmark Media

A twisted web of secrets could tear a family apart at the seams.

Earlier today, we reported news that Yellowstone could be ending with Season 5, and last June, we alerted viewers that the Hallmark Channel was going to debut a brand new cowboy series in 2023 titled Ride — and now we have its premiere date, which fans aren’t going to want to miss. On Sunday, March 26, not only will the network be airing the first episode of the primetime drama at 9 pm, prior to that Hallmarkies will be treated to the Season 1 series finale of Andie MacDowell’s The Way Home at 8 pm.

Ride, a multigenerational family ensemble based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, will take viewers on a journey into the intertwined lives of a rodeo family dynasty. The McMurrays, part of the dynasty going back a generation, struggles to keep their beloved ranch afloat. And during the process, following a tragic loss, each character will embark on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery, which will include uncovering a twisted web of secrets — ones that threaten to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams.

Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) stars as Isabel McMurray with Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale) as Missy McMurray, Jake Foy (A Little Daytime Drama) as Tuff McMurray and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble) as Cash McMurray, plus Sara Garcia (The Flash) as Valeria Galindo and Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) as Gus Booker.

So, fans, do you plan to tune in to Hallmark’s big premiere? We surely do!

