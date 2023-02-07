Credit: ©2022 Hallmark Media/Lindsay Siu

Imagine if your photo ended up on the cover of a magazine…

Fans will be in for a real treat come March when Hallmark favorite Tyler Hynes returns to star in a new premiere during the network’s Spring Into Love event. In fact, his movie, A Picture of Her, will kick off the festivities on Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm. So, who will be his lovely leading lady this time around?

Soap fans may recognize Rhiannon Fish, who played opposite The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ 2022 feature Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, and can we just say, the seaside little town where their March premiere takes place is simply gorgeous — and the basis for the movie… could you imagine coming across of photo of yourself on the cover of a magazine?

Well, that’s what happens to Beth… After she unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover, she sets out on a journey to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.

Last week, Hynes, who plays Jake, the mystery photographer in question, posted some footage from behind the scenes.

And Fish shared a pic with her co-star and stated, “Shooting spring in winter. Cute,” to which Hynes replied, “In heater we trust.”

Viewers last saw the actor in the 2022 holiday premieres Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas and Three Wise Men and a Baby, which was a huge hit, and we can’t wait to watch his newest project unfold on our screens.

