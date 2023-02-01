Credit: ABC via Getty Images

Why we suspect there’s more to the story than they’re admitting.

It doesn’t take much to start a rumor. Just ask Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers, who managed to do exactly that with a single photo posted to Instagram.

“A fresh cup of Grey’s” he wrote.

That’s it, four simple words. But when paired with a pic of a coffee cup wrapped with a sleeve featuring a few very familiar faces, those words led to a whole lot of speculation.

Fans of the long-running primetime soap will remember that back in 2020, it was revealed that Chambers’ alter ego, Alex Karev, had ditched Seattle — and new wife Jo — in favor of being with his ex Izzie, whom he’d discovered had secretly given birth to his twins.

According to our sister site TVLine‘s sources, “there’s no truth to the rumor.”

Sure, it’s entirely possible that Chambers went to get a cup of coffee and was amused by the promotional sleeve in which it was ensconced. But as soap fans know, sometimes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that a show — daytime or primetime — told a fib in order to keep under their hat a secret that had accidentally leaked.

Having been very big fans of Alex — despite the rather cruel way in which he was written off — we can’t help but think that perhaps he might be brought back, at least for a visit. Heck, there are even some (including us) who long believed Alex to be Meredith’s person and, with Ellen Pompeo exiting, wouldn’t mind seeing the two of them sail off into the sunset together!

