Former Soap Vixen and TV’s First Wednesday Addams Dead at 64: ‘Damn, Girl… You Were a Ton of Fun’
Lisa Loring has passed away.
Sad news to start the week: Lisa Loring has died at age 64. It was TV writer/producer Laurie Jacobson who made the announcement on January 29 on Facebook, sharing that the actress had “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and had been on life support for three days.
“Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams,” the endearingly creepy little girl that she played from 1964-66 on the original Addams Family series.
Credit: Courtesy of the Everett Collection
Fourteen years later, Loring landed the plum part of Margo Montgomery’s kid sister Cricket on As the World Turns. Suffice it to say, the character was trouble with a capital T. A teenage troublemaker, Cricket was always out to seduce one older man or another and forever winding up pregnant and in need of a babydaddy.
You can watch Loring in action opposite Margaret Colin as Margo in the clip below.
In real life, Loring was married four times: first, at age 15, to her childhood sweetheart, then to the late Doug Stevenson, Lee Sentell on As the World Turns, adult-film actor Jerry Butler, with whom she appeared on the Sally Jessy Raphael Show to discuss the toll that his porn career was taking on their relationship, and finally, to Graham Rich, from whom she’d been divorced for nearly a decade. She has two daughters, one from her first marriage and one from her second.
“Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge,” said Jacobson. “And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl… you were a ton of fun.”
Video: YouTube/Ken George Jones