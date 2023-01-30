Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3), Jill Johnson/JPI (2), ABC (2), CBS screenshot

Days of Our Lives

Don’t be surprised if the Grim Reaper sticks around Salem for a while. Though it may seem like the Peacock soap has killed off half the cast lately, the deadly twists are actually achieving the show’s end goal. Which is what, exactly. Allow us to explain… here.

Last week… Susan The devil welcomed Marlena to the afterlife. Just as Stefan was secretly drugging EJ’s mimosa, Gabi knocked him out and tied him up in the wine cellar. She then made contact with Rolf via Li’s burner phone. Meanwhile, Nicole seemingly drank the drugged mimosa and came on to EJ, who turned her down. They did, however, decide to go on a proper date.

This week… Heaven’s gonna get a whole lot more crowded by Friday, Feb. 3, because Kate’s about to bump into a former foe, and Kayla, a lost loved one. That is, assuming that they’re not the devil again!

General Hospital

If you think Cameron has had a big reaction to Josslyn and Dex’s new relationship — and the end of his with his now-ex — you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Viewers have let Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer know in no uncertain terms how they feel about “Jex.” Here, their portrayers reveal what recently showed up at the studio for them.

Last week… Nina was devastated to learn she was not a bone-marrow match for Willow, but Terry revealed that they could use the baby’s stem cells to save its mom. In debt to Ms. Wu, Gladys offered to give her Brando’s garage, and Cody realized the woman losing to him in the poker games was Sasha’s mother-in-law. Cam tore into Joss after discovering she had been cheating on him with Dex. Carly was thrilled when Drew forgave her for her lies. Finally, Anna and Valentin rescued Lucy in Paris and brought her home. At the same time, they led Victor to believe that Valentin had perished as part of their plan to bring him down.

This week… New couple alert? On Friday, Feb. 3, Austin and Ava encounter one another. And we can only hope that after they do, we’ll get the pairing the show teased, albeit briefly, when Roger Howarth first started playing Franco ages ago.

The Young and the Restless

National Coming Out Day isn’t until October, but Genoa City celebrated early by letting us in on the fact that a legacy character is gay (or bi… or pan; it was never made clear). Which would have been fine and dandy except for the way that the reveal was handled. Here’s where everything went wrong.

Last week… Jill cancelled a meeting with Sally after a call from Victor. Kyle discovered that his parents had reunited romantically and hid his dealings with Victor from Summer, Daniel grappled with Phyllis’ attempts to start a bidding war for his gaming platform. On a special occasion, Lauren looked back on her past. (You can do the same here.) Victoria and Victor eyed a hostile takeover of McCall Industries. And Devon told Lily that he’d be taking her and Jill to court.

This week… On Friday, Feb. 3, Sally is left struggling with a secret — perhaps having figured out whether Nick or Adam is her babydaddy. Historically, she would have done what moved her closer to her goals, morality be damned. But this is a whole new Sally that we are dealing with. Here’s what Courtney Hope says about what she’ll do next.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Although Sheila thinks that she’s holding all the cards, her hand may not be as unbeatable as she thinks. A conversation that went down this past week — one to which she wasn’t privy! — left us thinking that the twist that would ultimately bring her down wasn’t coming up… but had already happened. Here’s what we mean by that.

Last week… Brooke told Sheila and Bill that she wouldn’t stop until the madwoman was back behind bars, Deacon revealed that he was the new proprietor of Il Giardino. (We have serious questions about that.) Hope’s bad review of the new line led Thomas to believe he’d get his job back… but he didn’t. Finn informed Sheila that she would never have contact with his family. Finally, Bill asked Katie if she’d reconcile if he Sheila was behind bars.

This week… Oh no you don’t, missy! On Thursday, Feb. 2, Sheila goes all, ya know, Sheila on Katie. But her threats don’t go unnoticed — or unchallenged. A knight in shining armor steps in to slay the dragon lady. Or at least to warn her to arch her eyebrow in someone else’s direction.

