Credit: Steven Simione/Getty Images, Jill Johnson/JPI (2), Laurent Groult/JPI (2), Steve Granitz/Getty Images (2)

For better or worse, they’re one another’s better halves.

In honor of National Spouses Day, Soaps is turning the spotlight away for a moment from Steffy and Finn, Gabi and Stefan, Willow and Michael, and Nikki and Victor… and pointing it directly at the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless and their off-screen husbands and wives.

And when we say that daytime’s most amorous characters could learn a thing or two about romance from their portrayers, it just might be the understatement of the year. For instance, just look at the bouquet that Bold & Beautiful leading man Scott Clifton gave his wife Nikki on their 10th anniversary. (It’s in the second photo below.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Clifton (@cliftoncam)

Check out photos of more Bold & Beautiful cast members and their real-life mates in our newly expanded photo gallery.

Since Days of Our Lives introduced a grownup Johnny to the canvas, his relationship status has been pretty constantly complicated at best. But Carson Boatman, who plays the unlucky-in-love hunk, is singing a very different tune, thanks to his happy marriage to bride Julana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson | Actor| Country Music (@carsonboatman)

If that isn’t a soap-worthy kiss, we don’t know what is. Take a peek at pics of more Days of Our Lives stars and their off-screen spouses in our just-updated photo gallery.

General Hospital Emmy winner Maurice Benard has never been at a loss for words to describe wife Paula, aka his Superwoman. Perhaps that’s why their marriage has outlasted all of Sonny’s — combined!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

More General Hospital MVPs and their true loves are included in the photo gallery we just enlarged.

Next in line to join daytime’s most happily hitched club is Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson (Noah), who popped the question to girlfriend Alicia this fall — and, as you can see, got an ecstatic answer of yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rory_gibson

Peruse more photos of Young & Restless actors and their off-screen sweethearts in our newly updated photo gallery.