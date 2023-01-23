News Roundup: Stunning Exits, Unexpected Returns and a Jaw-Dropping, History-Rewriting Twist

Credit: ABC screenshot, CBS screenshot, Howard Wise/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI, NBC

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Wait, what in the world happened on Friday?! Did The Bold and the Beautiful just drop a major clue as to why Bill’s really going along with Sheila — and drop a history shifting bombshell on us at the same time?

For most of the week, Bold & Beautiful just kinda treaded water… but as Richard notes, Friday’s episode seemed to be a game-changer. Did Brooke really reach Bill? And did Liam and Hope’s conversation just reveal Sheila’s hold over Bill? What Went Down Last Week: Taylor, Steffy, Katie, Wyatt and Liam all took turns descending on Bill’s doorstep to try and convince him to put Sheila behind bars where she belongs. No one was able to get through, but things got pretty emotional with Katie, especially when she brought up Will. Once alone, Bill and Sheila made love in front of the fireplace and declared their devotion to one another. But after being brought into the loop, Brooke showed up and reminded Bill that he told her he’d do anything for her. And she wants him to put Sheila back in the slammer. Bill seemed to be listening to his favorite blonde, but we’ll have to wait until next week to be sure!

Days of Our Lives

Even as we may be getting a surprisingly new branch of the DiMera family tree, Days of Our Lives looks like its gearing up to hack off another one in a big way! At this point, just about the only question left is: How?

In a Soaps.com exclusive, Paul Telfer and Linsey Godfrey tease the one relationship that could save their marriage — and it’s not one we were expecting!

and it’s not one we were expecting! This past week saw a ton of Salemites coming together who don’t usually interact, and that got us thinking about the scene we need to see — but probably won’t!

but probably won’t! EJ may have more than his share of problems when it comes to women, but Dan Feuerriegel paid tribute to a special lady who’s meant so much to his life.

As we were wondering where in the world Sami was as her mother died, Alison Sweeney was busy sharing a nightmarish memory that left us squirming!

Perhaps the biggest surprise Days of Our Lives has managed to pull off hasn’t been any of the deaths that have torn through Salem, but how much Curtis is enjoying what’s turned out to be a sprawling tale! But whether that can outweigh the predictability at the heart of this story is another matter!

What Went Down Last Week: Sarah misconstrued what she saw when she found Xander and Gwen together half-naked. Sonny promptly kicked Leo out of the Kiriakis mansion after Will told him about the con helping Xander and Gwen. Steve made an inadmissible recording of Kristen confessing her crimes to Johnny. The young DiMera agreed to testify they had the conversation, leading Rafe and Jada to arrest Kristen, just as she was about to run away with Rachel. Kristen tried to blackmail EJ into defending her, but he told Stefan he knew Li brainwashed him. Johnny and Chanel shared a charged moment while helping set up a surprise for Marlena. As John and Marlena watched photos of their life on a rooftop wall, she died in his arms.

General Hospital