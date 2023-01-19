Credit: Jordin Althaus/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The daytime alum sets out on another fight ahead.

Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send Passions star McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan) our thoughts and prayers as she sets out to face another battle ahead. On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, the soap alum alerted her Twitter followers that she had been diagnosed with cancer once again.

“That moment you’re excited to just get your hair cut and find out after you have cancer,” Westmore shared, along with a beautiful photo of herself. “Thankfully caught early and the journey begins! Time to fight.”

That moment you’re excited to just get your hair cut and find out after you have cancer. Thankfully caught early & the journey begins! Time to fight 🙏🏼💪🏼❤️ #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/2pBr0Bax2I — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) January 19, 2023

A few years back, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which she’d later been cleared of, then learned she had Adenomyosis. “Diagnosed with this today,” Westmore tweeted on Friday, September 20, 2019. “It’s been one hell of a year! First breast cancer that I’m now clear of!”

Though Adenomyosis is a common, debilitating condition affecting one in 10 — if not more — women, the condition is one that few have heard of, due to its difficulty to diagnosis. For that reason, Westmore vowed to help others and stated, “I won’t stay quiet though. I know I’m not alone and hope my voice can help.”

diagnosed with this today (it’s been one hell of a year! First Breast cancer that I’m now clear of! I won’t stay quiet though. I know I’m not alone & hope my voice can help. NHS Choices: Give Info on Adeno – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/jQaPhayOjZ via @Change — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) September 20, 2019

The gynecologic condition causes endometrial tissue in the lining of the uterus to grow into its muscular wall. Side effects include heavy menstrual bleeding, sharp abdominal pains, lower back, leg pain and other chronic pelvic pain, bowel issues, nausea, fatigue and frequently infertility. For more on the condition, visit the link in the actress’ tweet above.

We’ll keep Westmore in our thoughts as she, with her fighting spirit, embark on the road ahead.

