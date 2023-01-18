Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“I’m furever grateful!”

Fans have been waiting patiently for the Hallmark Channel to announce the Season 10 return date for When Calls the Heart, and though in years past, it’s been revealed in early January, a source at the network told Soaps.com last week that there was no date to report as of yet. However, we couldn’t resist passing along some super adorable news surrounding one of the show’s main stars, Erin Krakow (Elizabeth).

“Meet Willoughby,” Krakow posted on Instagram, along with a precious photo of her family’s newly adopted pup. “I already can’t imagine life without him.”

More: Soap star reveals her real-life lookalike

The actress went on to thank Tobie’s Small Dog Rescue of Los Angeles, California for bringing the pup into their lives and for “all the important rescue work” that they do. She also gave a shoutout to Willoughby’s “best foster mom,” Lindsay Nakayama, and to two others who Hallmark fans will recognize, Catherine Bell (The Good Witch) and Larissa Wohl, who used to appear on Home & Family with various rescue animals on the search for their furever homes.

Krakow then set off to “get some more cuddles,” and apparently she couldn’t get enough because the following day, she treated her followers to another sweet pic of little Willoughby all curled up next to his mommy, “cheek to cheek.”

Well fans, we hope this put a smile on your faces and while the wait should be over soon, since When Calls the Heart usually returns each season in March, we will be sure to update you on the premiere date as soon as it’s released.

And if you’re a fan of the primetime franchise Law & Order, take a look through our gallery below to meet some of the stars and their real-life partners.